Dr. Terry Dubrow Jokes "Ozempic" Caused RHOC Fights!

Business TechCrunch

Nearly two years ago, Katie Haun left Andreessen Horowitz and raised two crypto funds totaling $1.5 billion. At TechCrunch Disrupt, she looked back at what happened over the past couple of years and confirmed that she’s still very optimistic about the future of crypto. When Katie Haun was a general partner at a16z, bitcoin was trading at $65,000 and Sam Bankman-Fried was still at the helm of FTX.