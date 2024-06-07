Dr. Phil’s Description Of Donald Trump During Their Interview Has Folks Thinking... What?!?

Phil McGraw, aka Dr. Phil, raised eyebrows with how he described Donald Trump in an interview with the former president that aired Thursday.

“I know you got a thick skin,” McGraw told the notoriously thin-skinned presumptive GOP presidential nominee who frequently lashes out at those who attack him and, in the same sit-down, claimed revenge “can be justified.”

“You’re not one of those people that’s afflicted with the need to be loved by strangers. I get that,” McGraw added.

“I think that’s true,” replied Trump.

Dr. Phil to Trump: You’ve got a thick skin. You're not one of those people that's afflicted with the need to be loved by strangers



(LOL) pic.twitter.com/bcELHwmcQ6 — Biden-Harris HQ (@BidenHQ) June 7, 2024

McGraw was widely criticized for conducting the interview with Trump and giving the convicted ex-POTUS a platform in the first place.

The former TV therapist’s “thick skin” praise, meanwhile, drew accusations of gaslighting and more.

I am astounded that he actually said Trump was thick skinned. That's the biggest BS statement I have heard this week and it's a doozy. Trump is constantly complaining about what how he is so mistreated, and it's goes on and on. — Sherry aka MrsHobbittoes (@MrsHobbittoes2) June 7, 2024

trump does not have "thick skin", as you wrongly proclaimed in your little interview.

He has yes men (like you) who prance around him telling him "nice" things.

He flips his schitt whenever anyone stands up to him or challenges him.

The man is so thin skinned and fragile. — Roger Fried a Parody (@yardtour) June 7, 2024

Dr. Phil with some serious journalism right here: “I know you got thick skin. You’re not one of those people afflicted with the need to be loved by strangers. You’re a billionaire. You got a great family. You’re a very dedicated father. Why do you subject yourself to this?” pic.twitter.com/CjiXaxIQUP — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) June 7, 2024

That's essentially it. Dr. Phil projected his values on Trump when he said he was thick-skinned, lol. We all know that is not true. Then Dr. Phil in an interview had the impression he had performed an intervention of sorts by dissuading Trump from revenge. Dr. Phil is delusional! — Billy Bennight (@billybennight) June 7, 2024

Some “forensic psychologist “

He sees Trump as thick skinned . He should rip up all his degrees. Trump absolutely cares what people think and say about him. You just have to listen to any one of his speeches or see anything he posts. — Lisa Botros🌴☀ (@lisabotros) June 7, 2024

He has thick skin from all the foundation he wears. Other than that, Trump is the most thin skinned supposed billionaire. He needs constant adulations. Nothing like watching the privileged speaking of injustices done to them. — StockStuffer (@mbsTRADE) June 7, 2024

Opposite Day!! — Katia M Davis 🇬🇧🏳️🌈🇦🇺🇺🇦 (@archaeobard) June 7, 2024

Trump's talk of revenge against his opponents may indeed indicate a desire for approval from others, particularly strangers. — Eva P (@Eva_eva_P) June 7, 2024

This is a blatant lie lmao — Noah Prabhakar (@prabhakar_noah) June 7, 2024

Huh? Trump's got the THINNEST SKIN EVER! He MUST be loved by his followers! WTF is wrong with Dr. Phil? He drank the koolaid! — CONVICT TRUMP AGAIN & LOCK THEM UP! (@Christo12919382) June 7, 2024

Is Dr Phil trying to gaslight the viewing audience? Of COURSE trump's thin-skinned, and has a deep -seeded need to be worshipped. OMG, Dr Phil knows this. — Claire S🖤🩷🖤 (@SaintLaurant) June 7, 2024

"Thick skin" You've got to be kidding me!



Dr. Phil's rep is knowing people and how they work. Calling Trump "thick skinned" tells me he actually knows nothing or is, you know, a quack. — Charles Evans (@cme7677) June 7, 2024

You couldn’t fluff Trump harder if you tried. Thick skinned? Dedicated father? How stupid is your audience? And how full of shit are you? — Gumby (@BadGumbeaux) June 7, 2024

Watch the full interview here:

My one on one interview with President Donald Trump. In depth. No holds barred. A must watch. pic.twitter.com/a5SuCgVsdW — Dr. Phil (@DrPhil) June 7, 2024

