Dr. Phil’s Description Of Donald Trump During Their Interview Has Folks Thinking... What?!?

Phil McGraw, aka Dr. Phil, raised eyebrows with how he described Donald Trump in an interview with the former president that aired Thursday.

“I know you got a thick skin,” McGraw told the notoriously thin-skinned presumptive GOP presidential nominee who frequently lashes out at those who attack him and, in the same sit-down, claimed revenge “can be justified.”

“You’re not one of those people that’s afflicted with the need to be loved by strangers. I get that,” McGraw added.

“I think that’s true,” replied Trump.

McGraw was widely criticized for conducting the interview with Trump and giving the convicted ex-POTUS a platform in the first place.

The former TV therapist’s “thick skin” praise, meanwhile, drew accusations of gaslighting and more.

