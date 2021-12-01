Dr. Oz responds to criticism that he doesn't live in Pennsylvania, where he is running for U.S. Senate

On Tuesday, Dr. Mehmet Oz launched his campaign for the U.S. Senate seat being vacated by Republican Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania. Hours later, Dr. Oz appeared on Hannity, where he discussed his campaign and the criticism he has received for not actually living in Pennsylvania.

Dr. Oz grew up in Wilmington, Del. For the past two decades he has lived and worked in Cliffside Park, N.J. However, the talk-show host explained that he has a personal connection to the state.

“I grew up just across the border south of Philadelphia,” Dr. Oz said. “I went to medical school in Philadelphia, went to business school in Philadelphia, met and married my wife, which was the best thing I ever did, 36 years ago in Philadelphia, and she bore two children in Philadelphia. I came home a year ago. It feels good to be back. I love the state and I will represent it honorably.”

According to an Associated Press report, “[Dr. Oz] began voting in Pennsylvania’s elections this year by absentee ballot, registered to his in-laws’ address in suburban Philadelphia.”

Dr. Oz is reportedly hoping to receive the Republican nomination.

Hannity airs weeknights at 9 p.m. on Fox News.

