Dr. Dre Slams ‘Divisive, Hateful’ Marjorie Taylor Greene for Using ‘Still D.R.E.’ in Self-Promotional Video

Dr. Dre has made his feelings known about Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) using his song “Still D.R.E.” as the soundtrack for a new video in which she celebrates her part in helping get Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) finally elected as speaker of the House — and, not surprisingly, he didn’t mince words.

“I don’t license my music to politicians, especially someone as divisive and hateful as this one,” the superstar producer told TMZ Monday morning.

Greene’s self-promotional video immediately became the subject of derision when she posted it earlier Monday morning, with the political website Mediaite calling it “bizarre” and saying it “left many scratching their heads.” The video starts with slow-motion video of her triumphantly walking through the halls of Congress as the familiar opening chords of the D.R.E./Snoop Dogg classic kick in. The video eventually includes shots taken on the House floor of Greene appearing to text with “DT” — aka Donald Trump — in her attempts to influence Republican holdouts who were refusing to vote for McCarthy as a four-day stalemate continued.

“It’s time to begin.. and they can’t stop what’s coming,” Greene posted as the caption to the D.R.E.-soundtracked video montage.

Among the mockers was Republican gadfly Rick Wilson, who quote-tweeted Greene’s video with his own caption: “ChatGPT, show me an example of peak cringe.”

Even before Greene’s first triumphant appearance in the video, it begins with a shot of a sign bearing the words “There are two genders, male and female!,” a subject that Greene apparently considers germane to the fight for the speaker’s gavel. Much of the rest of the nearly two-minute video consists of slo-mo footage of the politician getting into elevators, riding elevators and getting out of elevators, all set to Dr. Dre’s suspenseful music. The video ends with a news announcer remarking upon how Greene rushed down to take a selfie with McCarthy following his victory speech, a selfie that “may have been his first act as speaker.”

“Still D.R.E.,” one of the most famous hip-hop songs of all time, was originally released in 1999 and returned to the Billboard Hot 100 in 2022 after it was used in the Super Bowl halftime show.

