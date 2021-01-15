Dr. Dre Released From Hospital Following Brain Aneurysm

Click here to read the full article on SPIN.

According to Ice-T on Twitter, Dr. Dre has officially returned home following his stint in the ICU due to a brain aneurysm. “Update: Just FaceTimed with @drdre He just made it home. Safe and looking good” the rapper and SVU icon tweeted on Friday afternoon.

As first reported by TMZ, Dre was first moved out of the ICU on Wednesday, but remained in a private room at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles until he was discharged on Friday.

More from SPIN:

The release comes a full 11 days after the rap legend was first rushed to the hospital with the serious condition, with doctors reportedly being “cautiously optimistic” for a full recovery from the beginning.

Perhaps the good news to come out of all of this is that not only did the artist, producer, and Beats founder survive, but we can all be certain that no one forgot about Dre. His next order of business once he’s fully recovered will likely be to continue to sort out the messy divorce situation the Aftermath founder is currently dealing with.

Here’s Dre’s original Instagram post thanking fans for their support.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dr. Dre (@drdre)

