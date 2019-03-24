Dr. Dre Praises Daughter for Getting 'Into USC All on Her Own' 6 Years After Making $70M Donation

Dr. Dre celebrated his daughter’s recent accomplishments while poking fun at the alleged college admissions bribery scandal, which has ensnared stars like Felicity Huffman and Lori Loughlin.

The hip-hop icon, 54, marked his daughter Truly Young’s acceptance into the University of Southern California with an Instagram post that said he won’t face any jail time because Truly, 18, was admitted without help.

“My daughter got accepted into USC all on her own. No jail time!!!” wrote Dr. Dre (né Andre Young), who along with fellow music mogul Jimmy Iovine gave $70 million to USC in 2013 to establish the USC Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation.

The proud dad’s photo showed him posing with Truly as she showed off her certificate of admission and an “Experience USC” pamphlet.

Several celebrities weighed in on Truly’s milestone, including Diddy, who commented with a flexing arm emoji, as Comments by Celebs captured.

Busta Rhymes, TI and Timbaland also left the same emoji, while Nick Cannon wrote, “Absolute Success!!!”

Truly shared the same photo to her Instagram, and later revealed on her Instagram Story that she’ll be attending the USC School of Cinematic Arts.

“ALL MY HARD WORK PAID OFF. I’M GOING TO FILM SCHOOL,” she wrote.

Truly Young

Loughlin, 54, and husband Mossimo Giannulli, the 55-year-old fashion designer, are among a list of 50 people, including Huffman, who have been indicted as part of an alleged nationwide scheme, according to a release from the U.S. Attorney’s Office in Massachusetts.

“Dozens of individuals involved in a nationwide conspiracy that facilitated cheating on college entrance exams and the admission of students to elite universities as purported athletic recruits were arrested by federal agents in multiple states and charged in documents unsealed on March 12, 2019, in federal court in Boston,” the release said.

Mossimo Giannulli, Lori Loughlin

The indictment alleges the couple “agreed to pay bribes totaling $500,000 in exchange for having their two daughters designated as recruits to the USC crew team — despite the fact that they did not participate in crew — thereby facilitating their admission to USC.” (Neither Olivia Jade, 19, or Isabella Rose, 20, are listed on the USC women’s rowing roster.)