Dr. Dre Boasts Daughter Got Into USC 'On Her Own' — After A $70 Million Donation

Hip-hopper Dr. Dre gushed on Instagram that daughter Truly Young just got into the University of Southern California “all on her own.” He was taking a shot at celebrity parents, like Lori Loughlin, recently busted for allegedly paying bribes to get their children into top universities. Dre failed to mention that he and his producer donated $70 million to USC.

“No jail time!!!!” smirked Dre (real name Andre Young), who posed in the Instagram photo with his daughter holding her acceptance letter.

He removed the post Sunday after blowback about the hefty donation.

Dre and his producer Jimmy Iovine gave $70 million to USC in 2013 to create the Jimmy Iovine and Andre Young Academy for Arts, Technology and the Business of Innovation, according to a university press release. The men also have a campus building named after them. The school hailed them at the time as “forward-thinking visionaries.”