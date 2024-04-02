Downtown pavilion/outdoor stage set for performance debut

Apr. 2—Plans are set for the inaugural performance on the new pavilion/outdoor stage in downtown McAlester.

Micky Lloyd of the recently-formed merchants group known as the Railway District said the event is set for Tuesday, April 2, featuring a musical performance by Josh Hass and the Brushpoppers.

It's called the Bandstand Kick-Off Party, set to begin at 6 p.m. with music on the newly constructed pavilion/outdoor stage on First Street at the Choctaw Avenue intersection.

A number of merchants in downtown McAlester have committed to stay open later for the event, known as the Sip and Shop event.

Why the name Sip and Shop?

Several of the merchants will have beverages available, Lloyd said.

He described The Railway District as a group of business owners and property owners along Choctaw Avenue, who have formed a 501 © (3) nonprofit group to promote the downtown area in McAlester.

While a bit of work remained to finish up some final touches for the downtown pavilion/outdoor stage, Lloyd said it's close enough to set up the band for the Shop and Sip event.

He said the merchants and property owners along Choctaw Avenue that he's talked with are excited about the downtown pavilion/outdoor stage and wanted to celebrate it with a special event.