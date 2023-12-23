Downtown Ocala restaurant closes after nine years. 'My stewardship for this place is over.'

A fixture eatery and nightspot in downtown Ocala has permanently shuttered.

Molly Maguire’s Eatery of Ocala, 17 SW First Ave., was opened on Oct. 14, 2014 by local businessman George Carrasco. The eatery closed on Dec. 19.

“It’s not bittersweet. My stewardship for this space is over,” Carrasco said during a Dec. 22 interview.

The eatery was known for its signature smoked chicken sandwich, called the “Dirty Bird,“ and fare including garbanzo bean soup and a Cuban sandwich.

Carrasco has purchased, upgraded and repurposed many downtown properties, including storefronts adjacent to the downtown square and along Southwest Broadway. He believes no one possess anything forever; we only act as stewards for a given time.

“I chose not to renew the lease and I’m moving on,” he said.

The Dirty Bird Filthy sandwich was a best seller at Molly's.

Carrasco said no jobs will be lost with the closing.

Molly Maguire’s had three core employees: Carrasco, Elizabeth Arnett and Patti Amico. Both women plan to go to work with O’Malley's Alley, he indicated.

Carrasco said he will focus on the operation of O’Malley’s, a “classic Irish pub on the downtown square” according to their Facebook post.

Carrasco opened O’Malley’s in 1997 and the location now employs about 25 people. He indicated O’Malley’s would serve the dirty bird-type sandwiches.

O’Malley’s Alley and Molly Maguire’s are connected by an alley.

Molly Maguire's Sandwich Chef Patti McGuire at work on May 17, 2022.

Carrasco, 65, a native of Tampa who holds a degree in history, once worked with United Telephone Yellow Pages. He has been involved with Interfaith Emergency Services and served as a trustee on the Marion County Hospital District Board.

Carrasco has been a driving force in developing downtown Ocala properties, including several locations along southwest Broadway Street that now house businesses including Stella’s Modern Pantry at 20 SW Broadway St.

Carrasco originally donated several of the stores for at least a year for use as locations offering art and antiques. The stores have since changed offerings several times.

Elizabeth Arnett, 25, has worked at Molly Maguire’s since she was 16.

“It doesn’t feel like work (here); it’s like family,” she said.

Arnett says the dirty bird sandwich — with smoked chicken, caramelized onion, provolone cheese and more — was the favorite dish “10 to 1.”

George Carrasco, owner of Molly Maguire's of Ocala, right, poses with customer Matt Young, left, during lunch on March 2. The restaurant was a favorite place to visit on St. Patrick's Day.

Arnett said the restaurant smoked its own chicken and bacon. A filthy bird is a dirty bird topped with in-house smoked bacon and additional varieties of chicken like Buffalo chicken were also served, Carrasco said.

Mike Porter of nearby American Pawn of Ocala said he’s sad to see a good business neighbor leave. He has enjoyed the restaurant’s Cuban sandwich.

Former city attorney Pat Gilligan said in a phone interview that Carrasco could be considered the tip of the spear in the development of today's downtown Ocala.

Carrasco described another storefront he upgraded on Southwest Broadway Street that was nearly in need of demolition, with holes in the structure, but now is part of a revitalized strip of stores.

Gilligan indicated the development of a number of properties in downtown Ocala by private business people drove the changes and upgrades that followed in downtown Ocala, like road improvements and the multi-story downtown parking garage.

Gilligan said “one guy” (Carrasco) took a chance and got the ball rolling in downtown Ocala.

“It took a businessman. There should be a statue of George downtown,” Gilligan said.

Meanwhile, Carrasco said the restaurant’s furniture will be donated to the Humane Society of Marion County and the eatery‘s refrigeration equipment will be donated to Interfaith Emergency Services.

Carrasco said he appreciated working with former Mayor Kent Guinn and looks forward to working with current Mayor Ben Marciano.

“Ocala has been very good to me,” Carrasco said.

The restaurant is holding Molly Maguire’s Mulligan, a last chance for customers to order their favorite dish from the restaurant for takeout only. Customers must place their order by Dec. 26 at 3 p.m., and pickup is at the former Molly Maguire’s location, 17 SW First Ave., on Dec. 28 between 11 a.m. and 7 p.m. Email 58gcopm@gmail.com

This article originally appeared on Ocala Star-Banner: Popular restaurant ends its nine-year run in downtown Ocala