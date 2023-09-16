Downtown Boulder Fall Fest and other events for today

Sep. 16—Today

Downtown Boulder Fall Fest: 10 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, 1300 Block of the Pearl Street Mall, 1325 Pearl St., Boulder. This three-day autumn festival features local food, a large beer/wine/margarita garden, live music, family entertainment and activities and features the Firefly Handmade Market all along the historic Pearl Street Mall; boulderdowntown.com.

'All I Learned From Being A Zombie' performance: 2:30 p.m. Saturday-Sunday, Arts in the Open, Chautauqua Picnic Shelter, 900 Baseline Road, Boulder. Zombies lead the way to valuable lessons on life, death and everything in between in the play-with-a-short-hike. $16-$21; chautauqua.com.

Roopa Mahadevan performs Indian music: 9 a.m. Saturday, Boulder Public Library, 1001 Arapahoe Ave., Boulder. Roopa Mahadevan performs unique pieces from her repertoire of Indian classical music and crossover music; roopamahadevan.com.

Plein Air Painting Festival: 10 a.m. Saturday, Purple Park, 1310 S. Pitkin Ave., Superior. Stroll around Purple Park and watch over a dozen artists create their masterpieces in the open air, a technique known as "en plein air," or partake in other festival activities, including live music, food truck bites, free face painting and two art creative-station tents for visitors of all ages. Free, superiorcolorado.gov.

Community Revival Artist Market: noon Saturday, VisionQuest Brewery, 2510 47th St., Suite A2, Boulder. Enjoy this exciting festival featuring local artists, live music and a fundraising extravaganza, eventbrite.com.

Upcoming

Annual Chili Bowl Street Party: noon Sunday, Studio Arts Boulder Pottery Lab, 1010 Aurora Ave., Boulder. Chili Bowl is Studio Arts' biggest annual fundraiser. It is a celebration of art, food, music and community. There will be live music, chili tastings, beer and cider, hands-on art experiences, plus the Fall Pottery Sale, which is full of handmade items donated by students, staff and friends of the studio. All proceeds support free and pay-what-you-can programs as well as partnerships with community members who experience marginalization and face barriers to accessing the studio. Free, studioartsboulder.org.

Mapleton Hill Porchfest: 12:30 p.m. Sunday, Mapleton Hill, 400 Mapleton Hill, Boulder. Mapleton Hill PorchFest — founded in 2011 — is a free neighborhood walkabout where dozens of local musicians play and sing on the beautiful porches of historic Mapleton Hill. Free, mapletonhillporchfest.com.

Oktoberfest at St. Julien: 1 p.m. Sunday, St. Julien Hotel & Spa, 900 Walnut St., Boulder. Celebrate Oktoberfest in style on the Lawn & Terrace of the St. Julien. Live music will begin at 1 p.m. with the Alan Polivka Band playing Oom-pah classics. Tickets for the event include a German themed buffet with Schweinebraten (roast pork), Wurstl (Bavarian sausages & sauerkraut), Brezen (pretzels), black forest cake and more. There will be prizes for the best dressed and stein holder winner, as well as yard games for kids. $18-$49, eventbrite.com.

Boulder Book Store 50th anniversary party: 3 p.m. Sunday, Boulder Book Store, 1107 Pearl St., Boulder. Boulder Book Store will celebrate its 50th anniversary with refreshments, live music, crafts, photos, memories and more. Free, boulderbookstore.net.

Peter Heller author reading: 6 p.m. Sunday, Una Vida, 7960 Niwot Road, Suite B-12, Niwot. Inkberry Books will host best-selling author Peter Heller, who will read from his new book "The Last Ranger." Reservations required. Free, 720-412-1548, inkberrybooks.com.