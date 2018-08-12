Downton Abbey Reunion Alert! Dan Stevens, Michelle Dockery and Allen Leech Hang Out in L.A.

Reunion time!

One month after it was announced that the Downton Abbey movie is officially happening, stars Dan Stevens, Michelle Dockery and Allen Leech shared photographs from a recent hangout session in Los Angeles.

“Dorks,” Dockery, 36, wrote alongside a black-and-white image of the trio smiling together on Sunday.

Stevens, who played Matthew Crawley in the acclaimed television series before his character’s (spoiler alert!) untimely demise, seemed to jokingly tease his own involvement in the film, which is set to start production this summer.

“Should Matthew have a mustache for the #DowntonAbbeyMovie…?” the 35-year-old actor wrote alongside the same image. “Vote below.”

Days earlier, Leech shared a photograph of himself and Dockery, writing, “Look who’s in LA.”

He added that Dockery was “soon to be my sister-in-law again,” using the hashtag, “#backtotheabbey.” The movie is set to begin production soon in the U.K.

The television series, which won three Golden Globe awards and 15 Primetime Emmy awards during its six-season run, took place in the 20th century and followed the lives of the elite Crawley family and the servants who worked in their home.

Though plot details for the film have yet to be announced, much of the original cast is set to appear in the upcoming movie, including Dockery, Leech, Maggie Smith, and Hugh Bonneville.

Welcome back to Downton! We’re thrilled to announce that #DowntonAbbey is coming to the big screen. Film production begins this summer. pic.twitter.com/3scMUmosic — Downton Abbey (@DowntonAbbey) July 13, 2018

However, not every cast member will be in the big screen reunion.

Lily James, who starred as Lady Rose MacClare on Abbey, previously confirmed to PEOPLE that she will not be featured in the movie.

“I’m sadly not, but I’m so excited for it — I’m going to be front row,” James, 29, said.

The British actress went on to explain that bringing her character back just wouldn’t make much sense.

“My character Rose moved off to New York, so it would be farfetched to bring her back,” she said.

“I would have loved to have come back for a scene, but for a movie it can’t be like a Christmas special and it needs to be a focused storyline,” James added, noting, “There was no space for Rose.”