‘Downsizing’ trailer: Alexander Payne shrinks Matt Damon for a social satire with a lot on its mind

Downsizing is coming off the one-two-three punch of Venice, Telluride, and Toronto, but the divisive reaction from critics is probably not what Paramount was expecting for such a highly anticipated collaboration between Oscar nominees Alexander Payne and Matt Damon. Regardless, a new effort from Payne should be a must-see for any film lover, and the director is following his relatively low key Nebraska with a big-thinking science-fiction satire. Watch its first official trailer above.

Downsizing is set in a world in which Norwegian scientists have discovered how to shrink humans down to 5 inches tall, which becomes a possible solution to overpopulation. Realizing how much further money goes when living a smaller life, Damon’s Paul Safranek decides to undergo the procedure. But his decision sparks unforeseen adventures, especially after his wife, Audrey, changes her mind at the last second and doesn’t shrink. Kristen Wiig, Christoph Waltz, Neil Patrick Harris, and Laura Dern co-star.

Matt Damon in Alexander Payne's 'Downsizing' (Photo: Paramount)

“With a sneaky comic tone swerving between earnest compassion and snarky derision, a middle-aged protagonist chewed up by ennui, and a colorful array of character actors populating a kitsch-Americana setting, Downsizing has all the hallmarks of an Alexander Payne film,” IndieWire's Ben Croll wrote in his B- review out of Venice.

Paramount will release Downsizing in theaters Dec. 22.

Alexander Payne flashback: Why shooting 'The Descendants' in Honolulu appealed to him:

