Dover’s Festival of Trees returns on Dec. 1. Here's what to expect.

DOVER — The 14th annual Dover Festival of Trees will take place on Friday, Dec. 1, from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Rivermill at Dover Landing. The event is free and open to the public.

The Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce, the host of the event, announced Kennebunk Savings is the underwriting sponsor.

“We look forward to bringing this celebratory, festive event to the community every year to help usher in the holiday season,” said Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce President Margaret Joyce.

The festival will feature 35 elaborate trees sponsored and decorated by local businesses, all available to be taken home through silent and live auction or raffle drawing. The event also includes live choir performances, free goodie bags for kids (sponsored by Mr. Electric), a scavenger hunt for kids (sponsored by Breezeline), refreshments and holiday desserts (sponsored by Doyle & Coffin and Cleveland Waters & Bass, P.A.) and even a visit from Santa (sponsored by Hammond Lumber Company). Sprague Energy is also a sponsor for this event. The main attraction will be the Raffle Tree (with an emcee sponsored by MVSB), which will be fully decorated with hundreds of dollars in gift cards to local restaurants and retailers. Tickets for the raffle tree will be $5 each, or five for $20.

Trees are still available for sponsorship by local businesses and organizations. Sponsorship is $65 for Chamber members and $90 for non-members. Sponsorship includes the tree and tree stand. The sponsor is responsible for providing all decorations and promotional items for the tree. Wreaths are also available for sponsorship ($15 for members, $20 for non-members). Organizations interested in sponsorship should reach out to chamber community events manager Hope Anderson at hope@dovernh.org or call 603-742-2218.

Greater Dover Chamber of Commerce President Margaret Joyce, left, with Dory Polanco and Josh Gagne of Kennebunk Savings, sponsor of the chamber's Dover Festival of Trees in 2023.

The Festival of Trees is a fundraiser that benefits the Dover Chamber’s City Lights Committee, a volunteer group of residents and chamber members dedicated to illuminating downtown Dover during the holiday season and hanging American flags on Central Avenue during the summer months.

For information, call the chamber at 603-742-2218 or visit www.dovernh.org/FOT.

