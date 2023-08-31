Doubling Down With The Derricos: Season 4

Business TechCrunch

WordPress, a company that has been around for 20 years, is now selling domains with a 100-year registration length. In exchange, WordPress will provide a domain with 100-year-long registration, automatic backup to multiple servers and even the Internet Archive, advanced ownership and hosting tools, and round-the-clock support. WordPress doesn't mention in its post how it plans to keep domains and backups updated with the ever-changing internet landscape or what happens to the domains if the company decides to shut down the program for some reason.