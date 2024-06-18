Is Doritos Trolling Us Or Is The Brand Really Releasing This New Product?

When it comes to Doritos, it's all about the seasoning. Whether you're a fan of the classic Nacho Cheese and Cool Ranch or the best-of-both-worlds Spicy Sweet Chili, what makes Doritos special is what's sprinkled on top.

Now, could you imagine if that seasoning was jarred and sold?

Well, fans might have been fooled by a recent Instagram post teasing jarred Doritos seasoning. Doritos posted an image of two jars of Doritos spices with the caption: "What would ya'll do if these were real?? #fakeproduct."

Users were quick to comment, mostly with positive feedback. Many fans wrote about all of the things they would sprinkle the seasoning on such as pizza, mac and cheese, popcorn, and even Doritos for extra flavor.

Even Subway commented: "not a want but a NEED."

Doordash added: "Adding to cart NOW."

"Bro why is it fake it's clearly in demand," wrote one commenter.

Another wrote, "I thought you were announcing they were [real], now I'm just disappointed that they're not:( @doritos."

Doritos might be trolling us here, but perhaps they have something in the works and want to test fans' reactions before launching. And based on the positive response, Doritos will have a pretty successful product.

Would you buy Doritos seasoning?

In the meantime, be sure to check out our ranking of Doritos flavors.

