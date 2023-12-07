Dorit Kemsley Says Katie Maloney Was Right to Say Tom Schwartz Looked Like a Couch

Dorit Kemsley plays a Las Vegas-centered round of “Fashion or Trash, Hun” filled with notable ensembles from BravoCon this year. The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills fashionista says she’d need to see Luann de Lesseps standing up in her green jumpsuit and fedora, but ultimately throws the look on the trash heap. She says Garcelle Beauvais’ black and white catsuit paired with a coat is a fashion moment since she loves a jumpsuit, she’s not on board with Rachel Fuda’s ombre blue power suit and says Katie Maloney wasn’t off when she mentioned that Tom Schwartz looked like a couch in his patterned jacket.

View comments