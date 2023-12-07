Dorit Kemsley Responds to Garcelle Beauvais’ Robbery Comment

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills’ Dorit Kemsley responds to Garcelle Beauvais’ comments about her jewelry and the robbery she went through by saying what Garcelle said was shocking and cut her deep. Dorit reveals that she’s been debating whether or not she should text her to see if that’s how she really feels and intends to have it out with Garcelle at the reunion. Plus, Guerdy Abraira from The Real Housewives of Miami says Martina Navratilova supported her through her cancer treatments and reveals that the tennis star told her the first rule she had to follow was to be selfish.

