Dorit Kemsley speaks out on 'terrifying ordeal' after being victim of home invasion

Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Dorit Kemsley is breaking her silence following reports that she was held at gunpoint during a home invasion at her Encino Hills, Calif., home on Wednesday. As previously reported by Yahoo Entertainment, the LAPD confirmed that a home invasion robbery occurred in Encino Hills on Wednesday around 10:50 p.m. involving three male intruders, though it's unknown if weapons were involved.

According to the Daily Mail, the reality star was home with her young children — Jagger, 7, and Phoenix, 5 — when she awoke to two men standing at the end of her bed. The men allegedly grabbed her as she begged, "Don't hurt my babies. Don't kill me. I'm a mother," to which one of the men reportedly responded, "Kill her."

The men reportedly made off with the fashion designer's jewelry and handbags, though the LAPD — whose robbery-homicide division is now investigating — has not disclosed the amount of property taken.

In a statement posted to social media on Saturday, the 45-year-old TV personality reflected on her "terrifying ordeal — one that no parent or person should ever have to experience."

After thanking fans and loved ones for their outpouring of support, Kemsley gave an update on how she and her family are healing, though stopped short of sharing details on the case.

"My kids are unaware of what happened," Kemsley, whose husband Paul "PK" Kemsley was in London during the incident, wrote. "They slept through it and I thank God for keeping my kids and myself from being physically harmed.

"My family now needs to start the healing process," she continued. "I have thrown myself straight back into work as a I want our family to return to normality as soon as possible. With the love and support of my husband, my incredible family, friends, fans and followers, I am confident this is the right thing to do whilst I independently work through the trauma. I'm so grateful to the LAPD for their care and attention. Thank you again for all of your support."

In her caption, Kemsley added that she's "feeling blessed that my kids and family are safe."

With production on the latest season of RHOBH launching just a day after the home invasion, Kemsley has thrown herself into filming and reconnecting with castmates over dinner. Many Real Housewives figures, including Lisa Rinna, Teddi Mellencamp, Jill Zarin and Garcelle Beauvais responded to her statement with messages of support.