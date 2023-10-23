What Do Dorinda Medley and Luann de Lesseps Think of Ramona Singer’s New Man?

Dorinda Medley says she’s so happy to see Ramona Singer with her new boyfriend, that she’s never seen her friend so happy before and she likes the fact that this guy seems to really take care of Ramona. Luann de Lesseps says this new relationship has helped Ramona calm down. Also, Luann talks about how she hasn’t spoken to Shannon Beador since her DUI and she doesn’t have any advice for her as she goes through this time in her life because Luann believes in giving people their space to heal without everyone piling on to check in on them.

