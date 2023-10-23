Dorinda Medley Critiques How the Housewives Host Their Guests

Hosting extraordinaire and star of The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip Dorinda Medley says she loves caviar on potato chips, but thinks Erin Lichy from The Real Housewives of New York City should have served a little more food while hosting her guests. Dorinda also says The Real Housewives of Atlanta’s Kenya Moore ordering in a meal only for herself while on a girls trip was terrible and thinks The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Heather Dubrow gifting personalized items to everyone on a trip is “marginal.”

