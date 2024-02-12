Dora The Explorer Roasts Super Bowl Into Oblivion With 1 Savage Question

Who do we ask for when we need a play-by-play of NFL rules? Apparently, Dora the Explorer.

On Sunday, the NFL tapped the famous animated kid adventurer to explain the rules of football during the Super Bowl LVIII’s Nickelodeon-themed broadcast for younger audiences.

And much to social media’s surprise, Dora used the opportunity to take a few hilarious jabs.

After an NFL announcer asked for Dora’s thoughts on the game during the first quarter of the Kansas City Chiefs vs. San Francisco 49ers match, the character popped up on the screen with the perfect out-of-pocket reply.

“OK. Who needs a map to find the end zone?” she quipped.

Social media users on X (formerly Twitter) couldn’t get enough of Dora’s “sassy” coverage.

dora so sassy i love pic.twitter.com/4keXs2lxo8 — berg (@adorethecinema) February 12, 2024

“Ok, who needs a map to help find the Endzone??"



Dora is just out here roasting both teams right now…😂 pic.twitter.com/9xC8spbXKy — Girls Club (@girlsclubsports) February 12, 2024

Nickelodeon have Dora and Boots explaining what a false start is 🤣🤣 I’m officially entertained #SuperBowlLVIII#SuperBowlpic.twitter.com/d1mbgsP0tP — ♉️ alien superstar 👽😈 (@RobynDMarley_) February 12, 2024

Check out every cant-miss moment from the Super Bowl here.

