'Dora the Explorer' gets a live-action, teenager makeover in first film reveal

Bob with blunt bangs? Check. Backpack? Check. Jazzy pink-and-orange outfit? Check.

A just-released image from the Nickelodeon character’s big-screen debut nails all the Dora the Explorer style staples, with one important exception — this one’s human, not animated.





Actress Isabela Moner (100 Things to Do Before High School, Sicario: Day of the Soldado) has been cast as the titular adventurer in the upcoming Dora the Explorer movie, which marks both the cartoon’s first live-action adaptation and the first time a Nick Jr. film has hit theaters.

Moner — who, as the voice of Kate in Dora and Friends: Into the City! from 2014 to 2017, is hardly a newbie — shared a photo of herself in character from the film’s Australia set. So far, the response from Dora loyalists has been positive.

Isabela Moner will play a teenage version of Dora the Explorer. (Photo: Rich Fury/Getty Images) More

“OMG THIS IS SO AWESOME,” raved one fan.

“This incredible,” read another comment. “You really are Dora.”

“You do look just like Dora!” added a follower.

“I’m crying — they made Dora a real thing,” another commenter remarked.

And to those confused as to why 17-year-old Moner is playing a girl who is supposed to be 7, note that the character has been turned into a high schooler for the film. They grow up so fast!

Dora the Explorer will be released in theaters on Aug. 2, 2019.

