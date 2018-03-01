‘Dope’ Director Rick Famuyiwa Partners With Plan B, New Regency on ‘Black Hole’

Rick Famuyiwa will write and direct New Regency and Plan B’s fantasy thriller “Black Hole,” based on the graphic novel written by Charles Burns.

Plan B and New Regency’s Arnon Milchan are set to produce the film. New Regency will finance the project. Brad Pitt, Jeremy Kleiner, and Dede Gardner are partners at Plan B.

“Black Hole” is set in the Pacific Northwest during the 1970s and follows a group of high schoolers who contract a mysterious, apparently sexually transmitted disease known as “The Bug.” As this syndrome causes unique physical mutations, their community struggles to cope with the emotional and psychological disruption.

“Black Hole” is the latest partnerships between New Regency and Plan B, which includes “The Big Short,” “12 Years a Slave,” and the upcoming “Ad Astra,” which stars Pitt and is directed by James Gray. The companies also partnered on “Wrong Answer,” directed and produced by “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler, written by Ta-Nehisi Coates, and starring Michael B. Jordan.

Famuyiwa wrote and directed 2015’s “Dope” and directed the first episode of the new television series “The Chi.” His additional credits include writing and directing “The Wood,” “Brown Sugar,” and “Our Family Wedding” and the HBO movie “Confirmation.”

Burns’ “Black Hole” received a Harvey Award, an Ignatz Award, and an Eisner Award in 2005, the year the graphic novel was originally published.

Famuyiwa is represented by WME, Oasis Media Group, and Del, Shaw, Moonves, Tanaka, Finkelstein & Lezcano.

