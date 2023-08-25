‘Doogie Kamealoha, M.D.’ Canceled After 2 Seasons At Disney+

There will be no third season for Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. Disney+ has canceled the series after two seasons, sources confirmed to Deadline.

The move comes five months after all 10 episodes of Season 2 of the coming-of-age medical half-hour dramedy launched on the streamer.

More from Deadline

Created and executive produced by Kourtney Kang, Doogie Kameāloha, M.D. followed the adventures of Lahela “Doogie” Kameāloha (Lee), a 16-year-old girl, juggling a budding medical career and life as a teenager in modern-day Hawaiʻi.

The cast of the series, a reboot of the popular ’90s medical drama Doogie Howser, M.D. starring Neil Patrick Harris, also included Jason Scott Lee, Kathleen Rose Perkins, Matthew Sato, Wes Tian, Emma Meisel, Mapuana Makia and Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman. Ronny Chieng, Alex Aiono and the late Al Harrington recurred in Season 1.

Executive producing alongside Kang were Melvin Mar, Jake Kasdan, Dayna Bochco, Jesse Bochco, Erin O’Malley, Matt Kuhn and Justin McEwen.

Doogie Kamealoha, M.D. was a Disney Branded Television series and produced by 20th Television for Disney+.

Deadline’s sister pub TVLine first reported the cancellation.

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Click here to read the full article.