The Doobie Brothers promise 'a show to remember' for 2024 tour: How to get tickets

Melissa Ruggieri, USA TODAY
·3 min read
The Doobie Brothers are their own version of a long train runnin’ with another round of concert dates set for 2024.

The band – Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee – will visit 38 cities on a U.S. tour that begins June 15 in Seattle and wraps Aug. 30 in Salt Lake City. Joining the Doobies on specific dates are Robert Cray or Steve Winwood.

Tickets for the outing go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time via livenation.com.

“We’ll be playing all the iconic songs that we know you want to hear, as well a few new tunes, and deep cuts that will make this a show to remember,” Simmons shared exclusively with USA TODAY. “We’re excited to have Robert Cray and Steve Winwood join us on tour and can hardly wait to rock out Doobie style!”

The Doobie Brothers - from left, Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, John McFee and Michael McDonald - are celebrating 50 years with a tour featuring McDonald.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will play cities including Dallas; Houston; Atlanta; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Jacksonville, Florida, as they traverse the country this summer.

The band’s 50th anniversary tour, which welcomed McDonald back to the fold for the first time in more than 25 years, began in 2021 and tacked on several extensions through last year. The show featured a trove of radio hits ("Minute By Minute," "What a Fool Believes"), album cuts ("South City Midnight Lady," "Here to Love You") and some tracks from 2021's "Liberté," their first album of new material since 2014.

In addition to their live output, The Doobie Brothers recently released the song “Lahaina,” featuring Mick Fleetwood, Jake Shimabukuro, and Henry Kapono in support of those affected by the devastating fires in Maui last year.  Proceeds from the writing of the song will go to the fundraising efforts on behalf of the People's Fund of Maui, according to the band.

Patrick Simmons played guitar in the legendary Doobie Brothers on their 50th Anniversary Tour.July 1, 2023
The Doobie Brothers tour dates 2024

Saturday, June 15, 2024**

Seattle

White River Amphitheater

Sunday, June 16, 2024**

Ridgefield, Washington

RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

Tuesday, June 18, 2024**

Bend, Oregon

Hayden Homes Amphitheater

Thursday, June 20, 2024**

Wheatland, California

Toyota Amphitheatre

Saturday, June 22, 2024**

Concord, California

Concord Pavilion

Sunday, June 23, 2024**

Los Angeles

The Kia Forum

Tuesday, June 25, 2024**

San Diego

North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

Wednesday, June 26, 2024**

Phoenix

Footprint Center

Saturday, June 29, 2024**

Dallas

Dos Equis Pavilion

Sunday, June 30, 2024**

Houston

Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion

Tuesday, July 2, 2024**

Tulsa, Oklahoma

BOK Center

Wednesday, July 3, 2024**

Durant, Oklahoma

Choctaw Casino and Resort

Saturday, July 6, 2024**

Rogers, Arkansas

Walmart AMP

Monday, July 8, 2024**

Jacksonville, Florida

Daily's Place

Wednesday, July 10, 2024**

West Palm Beach, Florida

iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

Thursday, July 11, 2024**

Tampa, Florida

MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

Saturday, July 13, 2024**

Atlanta

Ameris Bank Amphitheatre

Sunday, July 14, 2024**

Knoxville, Tennessee

Thompson Boling Arena

Tuesday, July 30, 2024++

Charlotte, North Carolina

PNC Music Pavilion

Wednesday, July 31, 2024++

Raleigh, North Carolina

Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek

Saturday, August 3, 2024++

Camden, New Jersey

Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Sunday, August 4, 2024++

Bristow, Virginia

Jiffy Lube Live

Tuesday, August 6, 2024++

Holmdel, New Jersey

PNC Bank Arts Center

Wednesday, August 7, 2024++

New York

Madison Square Garden

Friday, August 9, 2024++

Bridgeport, Connecticut

Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater

Saturday, August 10, 2024++

Gilford, New Hampshire

BankNH Pavilion

Monday, August 12, 2024++

Boston

Xfinity Center

Tuesday, August 13, 2024++

Saratoga Springs, New York

Saratoga Performing Arts Center

Thursday, August 15, 2024++

Detroit

Pine Knob Music Theatre

Saturday, August 17, 2024++

Noblesville, Indiana

Ruoff Music Center

Sunday, August 18, 2024++

Cincinnati

Riverbend Music Center

Tuesday, August 20, 2024++

Pittsburgh

The Pavilion at Star Lake

Thursday, August 22, 2024++

Cleveland

Blossom Music Center

Saturday, August 24, 2024++

St. Louis

Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

Sunday, August 25, 2024++

Tinley Park, Illinois

Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

Tuesday, August 27, 2024++

Omaha, Nebraska

CHI Health Center

Thursday, August 29, 2024++

Denver

Ball Arena

Friday, August 30, 2024++

Salt Lake City

USANA Amphitheater

**with Robert Cray

++with Steve Winwood

