The Doobie Brothers promise 'a show to remember' for 2024 tour: How to get tickets

The Doobie Brothers are their own version of a long train runnin’ with another round of concert dates set for 2024.

The band – Tom Johnston, Michael McDonald, Pat Simmons and John McFee – will visit 38 cities on a U.S. tour that begins June 15 in Seattle and wraps Aug. 30 in Salt Lake City. Joining the Doobies on specific dates are Robert Cray or Steve Winwood.

Tickets for the outing go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. local time via livenation.com.

“We’ll be playing all the iconic songs that we know you want to hear, as well a few new tunes, and deep cuts that will make this a show to remember,” Simmons shared exclusively with USA TODAY. “We’re excited to have Robert Cray and Steve Winwood join us on tour and can hardly wait to rock out Doobie style!”

More: Songwriters Hall of Fame to induct Steely Dan, R.E.M., Timbaland, Hillary Lindsey

The Doobie Brothers - from left, Patrick Simmons, Tom Johnston, John McFee and Michael McDonald - are celebrating 50 years with a tour featuring McDonald.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Famers will play cities including Dallas; Houston; Atlanta; Tulsa, Oklahoma; and Jacksonville, Florida, as they traverse the country this summer.

The band’s 50th anniversary tour, which welcomed McDonald back to the fold for the first time in more than 25 years, began in 2021 and tacked on several extensions through last year. The show featured a trove of radio hits ("Minute By Minute," "What a Fool Believes"), album cuts ("South City Midnight Lady," "Here to Love You") and some tracks from 2021's "Liberté," their first album of new material since 2014.

In addition to their live output, The Doobie Brothers recently released the song “Lahaina,” featuring Mick Fleetwood, Jake Shimabukuro, and Henry Kapono in support of those affected by the devastating fires in Maui last year. Proceeds from the writing of the song will go to the fundraising efforts on behalf of the People's Fund of Maui, according to the band.

Patrick Simmons played guitar in the legendary Doobie Brothers on their 50th Anniversary Tour.July 1, 2023

The Doobie Brothers tour dates 2024

Saturday, June 15, 2024** Seattle White River Amphitheater Sunday, June 16, 2024** Ridgefield, Washington RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater Tuesday, June 18, 2024** Bend, Oregon Hayden Homes Amphitheater Thursday, June 20, 2024** Wheatland, California Toyota Amphitheatre Saturday, June 22, 2024** Concord, California Concord Pavilion Sunday, June 23, 2024** Los Angeles The Kia Forum Tuesday, June 25, 2024** San Diego North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre Wednesday, June 26, 2024** Phoenix Footprint Center Saturday, June 29, 2024** Dallas Dos Equis Pavilion Sunday, June 30, 2024** Houston Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion Tuesday, July 2, 2024** Tulsa, Oklahoma BOK Center Wednesday, July 3, 2024** Durant, Oklahoma Choctaw Casino and Resort Saturday, July 6, 2024** Rogers, Arkansas Walmart AMP Monday, July 8, 2024** Jacksonville, Florida Daily's Place Wednesday, July 10, 2024** West Palm Beach, Florida iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre Thursday, July 11, 2024** Tampa, Florida MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre Saturday, July 13, 2024** Atlanta Ameris Bank Amphitheatre Sunday, July 14, 2024** Knoxville, Tennessee Thompson Boling Arena Tuesday, July 30, 2024++ Charlotte, North Carolina PNC Music Pavilion Wednesday, July 31, 2024++ Raleigh, North Carolina Coastal Credit Union Music Park at Walnut Creek Saturday, August 3, 2024++ Camden, New Jersey Freedom Mortgage Pavilion Sunday, August 4, 2024++ Bristow, Virginia Jiffy Lube Live Tuesday, August 6, 2024++ Holmdel, New Jersey PNC Bank Arts Center Wednesday, August 7, 2024++ New York Madison Square Garden Friday, August 9, 2024++ Bridgeport, Connecticut Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater Saturday, August 10, 2024++ Gilford, New Hampshire BankNH Pavilion Monday, August 12, 2024++ Boston Xfinity Center Tuesday, August 13, 2024++ Saratoga Springs, New York Saratoga Performing Arts Center Thursday, August 15, 2024++ Detroit Pine Knob Music Theatre Saturday, August 17, 2024++ Noblesville, Indiana Ruoff Music Center Sunday, August 18, 2024++ Cincinnati Riverbend Music Center Tuesday, August 20, 2024++ Pittsburgh The Pavilion at Star Lake Thursday, August 22, 2024++ Cleveland Blossom Music Center Saturday, August 24, 2024++ St. Louis Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre Sunday, August 25, 2024++ Tinley Park, Illinois Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre Tuesday, August 27, 2024++ Omaha, Nebraska CHI Health Center Thursday, August 29, 2024++ Denver Ball Arena Friday, August 30, 2024++ Salt Lake City USANA Amphitheater

**with Robert Cray

++with Steve Winwood

More: Doobie Brothers' founding drummer John Hartman dies at 72

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: The Doobie Brothers 2024 tour: See the dates and how to get tickets