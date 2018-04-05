Don't mess with Blake Lively — actress issues warning after unauthorized photos of her daughter are posted

If you take and publish pictures of Blake Lively’s daughter without permission, mama bear is going to come for you. The actress is (rightfully) upset after unauthorized photos of her and James found their way online.

A paparazzo was hidden in front of Martha Stewart’s house, where Lively, 30, and James, 3, attended a big Easter party on Sunday. Outlets including Vogue, Harper’s Bazaar, Elle, and Cosmopolitan posted the photos online, and Lively’s team is asking all publications to take down the shots.

Blake Lively is PO’d after pics of her daughter surfaced online. (Photo: Getty Images) More

“The photos were taken by a man hiding outside of a private party, which is disturbing on many levels,” the Gossip Girl’s rep tells Page Six. “We appreciate all magazines, websites, and publications who are standing by protecting the privacy of children and vowing to cut off the supply chain to help end the stalking of children.”

Lively and husband Ryan Reynolds debuted James and daughter Ines, 1, in 2016 at the Deadpool star’s Hollywood Walk of Fame ceremony.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively made their first public appearance with their daughters when the Deadpool actor received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in December 2016. (Photo: Getty Images) More