'Reacher' Star Alan Ritchson Just Teased Season 3

Well, folks, we finally have an update on Season Three of Reacher . Alan Ritchson, who plays Jack Reacher in the Amazon Prime Series , told ComicBook that the next season will have “a lot of classic Reacher stories.” In case you were wondering exactly what that means, those are "just adventures that he gets sucked into in a big way." Though Ritchson couldn’t spoil the series, which is currently airing its second season, he was able to provide a glimpse at what’s to come.

“We get to enjoy Reacher in a new world,” Ritchson continued. “It may not have anything to do with family, with his past, he’s just living that adventure out and that’s kind of the direction that we’ve gone and it seems to really be working.”

If you’re just catching up, Reacher is an action-packed series (based on Lee Child's novels) that follows Jack Reacher, a former military operative who fights crime. In Season One, Reacher was arrested for a murder he didn’t commit. When he’s released from prison, he sets out to find the people who framed him—and uncovers a web of darkness involving local politicians and police. In Season Two, Reacher tries to take a step away from investigative work, but is sucked back in when one of his U.S. Army colleagues is murdered by an unknown threat. With just two episodes left, the series is ramping up for a dramatic conclusion.

Since the premiere in 2022, Reacher has amassed a loyal fanbase. Variety reports that Season One was the first Prime Video series to top the Nielsen charts. According to Deadline, the first three episodes of the second season even surpassed the entire first season audience by over 50%. Want to know what's next for the action hero? Keep reading for the scoop on Season Three.

When Will Season Three of Reacher Debut?

Ahead of the premiere, Ritchson revealed the show's Season Three renewal in a behind-the-scenes video. “December's the season of hot cocoa and smiles and now Reacher,” he said. “That’s right, Season Two of Reacher premieres December 15th on Prime Video. You know what else December is the season of? Surprises. And boy do I have a surprise for you. You’re on the set of Season Three of Reacher right now.” Check out the video below.

If Season Three went into production this month, the next batch of episodes will likely hit Prime Vide sometime next year. An official premiere date has not been announced, but don’t be surprised if Reacher returns sooner than you think.

Which Lee Child Book Will Reacher Adapt Next?

The plot for Season Three is under wraps, but it will likely continue to adapt Child's books. Unfortunately, Reacher isn’t going in order—Season One is modeled after the first book, and Season Two follows the tenth—but there’s plenty of material for Reacher's writers to pull from. Ideally, Season Three will continue the current mystery at hand, but we’ll have to wait and see.

Who Will Appear in Season Three of Reacher?

The only cast member we know will return—barring the surprise of all surprises—is Ritchson. Aside from that, anything can happen. Season Two featured a new cast, focusing largely on figures from Reacher’s past. Depending on where the story leads, Season Three could dive further into their lives or introduce a fresh group of people. We'll also have to wait for the shocking conclusion of Season Two to finally out which of Reacher's old buddies even make it out alive. Either way, we're sure the next chapter of Reacher will be another thrill ride.



