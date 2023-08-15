Is Donny Osmond’s son on ‘Claim to Fame’? Fans say ‘yes’

For several weeks, 12 relatives of celebrities have been holed up in a mansion, doing their best to keep their celebrity connections a secret.

But each week on the reality competition show “Claim to Fame,” more clues about identities are revealed and mysteries start to fall in place. So far, the celebrity relatives of seven contestants have been uncovered.

One contestant, Chris, has managed to remain fairly elusive. While the contestants — who are without access to TV and internet — are having a difficult time figuring out Chris’ celebrity relative, it’s pretty clear to the outside world: Chris is (probably) the son of Donny Osmond.

How does ‘Claim to Fame’ work?

On “Claim to Fame,” clues are peppered throughout the mansion. Over the course of the show — which is hosted by pop star Kevin Jonas and his lesser-known brother, Frankie Jonas — the guests attempt to uncover each other’s identities.

During each episode, the contestants — who may or may not use their real names — compete in a series of challenges. The winner of a challenge is exempt from being identified. The group then picks one of the bottom two contestants to be the “guesser,” per Women’s Health magazine.

The guesser has to pick a contestant and guess their celebrity relative. If they get it right, the contestant goes home — but if they get it wrong, the guesser’s celebrity connection is revealed and the guesser goes home.

The last person standing receives a $100,000 prize.

Who has been revealed on ‘Claim to Fame’ Season 2?

“Claim to Fame” is halfway through its second season. So far, eight of the 12 celebrity connections have been revealed, per TV Insider:

Carly — Tom Hanks’ niece.

Travis — Neil deGrasse Tyson’s son.

Jane (real name Jada Star) — Dolly Parton’s niece.

Shayne — Eddie Murphy’s daughter.

Cole — Alicia Keys’ brother.

Olivia — Jenna McCarthy’s niece.

Hugo — Jimmy Carter’s grandson.

JR — Lil Nas X’s brother.

Who is Chris on ‘Claim to Fame’ Season 2?

For the two truths and a lie game during Episode 1, Chris claimed his celebrity connection was a musician uncle who has a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, TV Insider reported.

For the talent show portion, Chris sang and played the guitar, sharing that singing runs in the family. He also said he looks a lot like his celebrity relative, per Screen Rant.

Chris on “Claim to Fame.” | ABC

Contestant guesses have included Elvis Presley and Jim Carrey, according to Parade.

During the third episode, Jane was sent home after incorrectly guessing that Chris was related to Elvis, per Screen Rant.

Recently — and wildly off course — contestants have guessed Chris was related to British singers Elton John and Billy Idol — piecing together clues that included a Vegas residency, wearing an “amazing coloured dream coat” and being from Utah.

Per TVLine, clues about Chris have included:

His relative was famous in the 1970s.

A dog and a heart.

His relative has performed in Las Vegas for more than 13 years.

His relative is from Utah.

His relative has worn “an amazing coloured dream coat.”

A puzzle of clues about Chris is revealed during “Claim to Fame” Season 2. | Hulu screenshot

While the dog and heart can reference Osmond’s 1972 hit song “Puppy Love,” and the reference to Vegas the singer’s residency, the contestants are having a hard time putting the clues together, Parade reported. At one point on the clue wall, a statue of the Angel Moroni can be seen, potentially referencing Donny Osmond, who is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints (and in case you need more convincing, this Deseret News article shows how Donny Osmond has promoted his son’s music over the years).

A statue of the Angel Moroni is seen on the clue wall in “Claim to Fame.” | Screenshot provided by Stevi Ginolfi

The most recent clue, shared during the Aug. 14 episode, revealed that Chris’ relative won Season 9 of “Dancing With the Stars,” TVLine reported.

Past the halfway point in “Claim to Fame,” the contestants are focusing on the fact that Chris’ relative was likely a teen idol in the ’70s, but they have yet to reach a consensus of who that person could be.

The final four contestants on the show are: Chris, Gabriel, Karsyn and Monay.

Who won ‘Claim to Fame’ Season 1?

Loreal Palmer, the older sister of Keke Palmer, won Season 1 of “Claim to Fame,” USA Today reported.

How to watch ‘Claim to Fame’

“Claim to Fame” airs Mondays at 9 p.m. MDT on ABC. Episodes are available for streaming the following day on Hulu.

The finale airs Aug. 28.