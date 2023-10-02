Donny Osmond Reveals Secret Michael Jackson Told Him That Might Shock Fans | Golf Cart Confessions

Donny Osmond is the ultimate performer! The icon spoke exclusively with Access Hollywood’s Scott Evans on Golf Cart Confessions, where celebrities candidly spill their secrets while taking a spin across the Universal Studios backlot. He shared about his Las Vegas residency and how excited to hit the stage. He also opened up about something that might shock fans that his longtime friend Michael Jackson once told him. “Michael Jackson -- he told me something one time, and it really kind of shocked me when he said it. He turned to me. He said, ‘You know, Donny, you're the only person on this planet that knows exactly what I've gone through in my life.’ And I said, ‘You know what, Mike? You're the only person that knows what I've gone through.’ We both come from a family of nine. He and I are both the seventh child of nine. We're both almost exactly the same age. Our mother's birthdays are on the same day,” he said. For more information on Donny’s upcoming performances, visit his website.

