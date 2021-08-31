Donnie Wahlberg and 'Soulmate' Jenny McCarthy Renew Vows on 7th Anniversary: 'I Love You Lady'

Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg

Donnie Wahlberg/instagram Donnie Wahlberg and Jenny McCarthy

It's been seven years since Donnie and Jenny tied the knot — so the couple decided to renew their vows!

Sharing a photo of the sweet moment on Instagram, Donnie Wahlberg, 52, wrote a touching tribute to his wife Jenny McCarthy, 48, on their seventh anniversary after surprising her with a renewal of their vows in their backyard.

"#HappyAnniversary Jenny! Seven years — no itch! I love you more than ever, Mrs Wahlberg," he wrote. "To be blessed with a partner whose goal is to make sure that I love myself more and more each day — is to be truly blessed. Thank you for holding me down, while always holding my kite string and letting me fly."

"You are my soul mate in every way. My heart is overflowing with gratitude, appreciation and unconditional love, for you. I love you Lady," he continued, before thanking Reverend Ray McElroy for helping him surprise his wife, renewing their vows and "gracing us with your wisdom and your blessing."

Referring to numerology, which states that the number seven stands for "completion" and "perfection," Wahlberg continued by writing, "So grateful to be able to 'renew' god's amazing blessing for another year. On to forever. 🙏🏼❤️ HappyAnniversaryJenny!"

Adding a comment to his post, McCarthy wrote, "I don't need to tell the world how lucky I am. But I plan on telling the world how lucky I am, every year, on our Anniversary. You are the LOVE of my life. I adore you mister."

On her own Instagram, McCarthy shared a video of the couple over the years from their youth through when they met and when they walked down the aisle and decided that "You are the one."

"Dreams do come true. Happy Anniversary, my love," she captioned the sweet video. "I adore and love you. Infinity. ❤️"

The couple received dozens of congratulatory messages from fans and celebrity friends alike.

"Happy anniversary to you both!!!" wrote Amanda Kloots.

"Happy Anniversary!!❤️" commented Nile Rodgers.

"🙌❤️🙌," commented Donnie's brother Mark Wahlberg.

"Omg I love this so much ❤️❤️❤️," wrote Joely Fisher.

Earlier this year, McCarthy appeared on The Drew Barrymore Show to talk about what has kept their love strong over the years and why they decided to attempt therapy early in their relationship.

"I loved him so much as soon as I met him, I was like, 'How do I not mess this up?' I'm going to ask him, before we even have our first fight, if we can go to therapy together," she said at the time. "He might think I'm crazy, but I want to be able to figure out some tools and discover how we both fight. Do both of us shut down if we're mad at each other, or does one need to communicate?"

Donnie Wahlberg

Theo Wargo/Getty Jenny McCarthy and Donnie Wahlberg

"And by sitting down with a therapist, [we figured] out, 'Oh, that's what you do when you fight? This is what I do,'" she added. "And then the therapist gave us tools to say, 'Okay, when this happens, this is what you do.' And I'm telling you, it was one of the greatest ideas ever to go to therapy before there's a problem, to figure out how to have those conversations with each other."

McCarthy and Wahlberg tied the knot in 2014. McCarthy shares son Evan Joseph, 19, with ex John Asher while Wahlberg shares sons Xavier Alexander, 28, and Elijah Hendrix, 20, with ex Kimberley Fey.