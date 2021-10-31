Amazon shoppers say these $24 wireless earbuds rival AirPods — grab them while they're on sale

We may receive commission from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

Just 24 bucks for a pair of excellent earbuds? Done(rton), and done! (Photo: Donerton)

If you want a stellar pair of wireless earbuds without an astronomical price tag, these Donerton Wireless Earbuds just might fit the bill. Right now, you can get them for $24 with the on-page coupon at Amazon.

$24 $30 at Amazon

Spectacular sound

Donerton Wireless Earbuds feature brilliant audio ideal for just about any genre of music. The outstanding battery life of up to 80 hours will have the pair going strong for days on end. In fact, the charging case can juice the earbuds 16 times before you have to revert to a wall outlet.

“This is not only good, it’s excellent,” writes a delighted Amazon reviewer. “I have several different brands, but this one is definitely the best I've ever bought. The audio quality is excellent, the battery life as well. And it has a beautiful design.”

Active noise canceling blocks out background and ambient noise. Plus, these guys are fully waterproof. That means you can drop them in over three feet of water for longer than 30 minutes and they’ll be just fine.

Just $24? We like the sound of that...and these. (Photo: Donerton)

$24 $30 at Amazon

Doubles as a battery bank

The included charging case stores and powers up the earbuds, but it can be used as a portable power bank for your phone or tablet too.

“Once the buds are placed back in the case, they turn off and disconnect from the phone,” shares a five-star reviewer. “The case can also charge your phone, and has plenty of power to do so. I love everything about the case and the earbuds.”

Bottom line

Donerton Wireless Earbuds sport modern bells and whistles, including waterproofing, noise canceling, wireless charging and more. Some Amazon shoppers even say they’re better than Apple AirPods — at a fraction of the price.

“These are a great buy. And I have to say that actual AirPods are inferior to these in many ways,” adds a satisfied shopper. “They are noise canceling, waterproof and still retain the same features as AirPods on top of that. The charging case is a bit bulky compared to the AirPods but that is probably the only thing I miss. I like these much better.”

$24 $30 at Amazon

