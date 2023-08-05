Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Believes Jared Kushner Sold Out His Father-in-Law in 3rd Indictment



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.



Donald Trump’s third indictment this year has many people speculating who gave evidence about the former president in his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Well, one former Trump administration insider thinks he has a clue and he’s spilling some serious Washington, D.C. tea.

More from SheKnows



Michael Cohen, Donald Trump’s former lawyer, suggested to CNN that Jared Kushner could be the anonymous “cooperating witness” in Special Counsel Jack Smith’s 45-page filing. It’s no secret that Kushner was his father-in-law’s right-hand man during his time in the White House — if anyone knew what Donald Trump was up to, it was him. There are six unnamed “co-conspirators” in the indictment, but the media been too busy trying to identify those people instead of focusing in on the “cooperating witness.”



“You see nothing of Jared Kushner,” Cohen said. “Jared Kushner was the secretary of everything. How is it possible that he is not listed here? He was there, he was on Donald’s lap, the entire time, from the day Donald entered the White House to the day that he left.” That’s when the lawyer went in for the kill with his allegations about Kushner’s role in the indictment. He noted, “I believe he is probably a cooperating witness.”

‘Blowback: A Warning to Save Democracy from the Next Trump’

Click here to read the full article.

Price: $30.00 $19.37

Buy On Amazon



Cohen thinks that Kushner would sell out his father-in-law “in a heartbeat” for a rather sinister reason. “Do you think Jared is any different than Donald?” he queried. “Do you think Donald wouldn’t throw Jared under the bus in order to save himself. The answer is an emphatic yes.” If this allegation turns out to be true, Trump family dinners are going to be a rather brutal affair.

Story continues

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.

Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

Launch Gallery: 21 Celebrities Who Have Gone to Prison

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter.

For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.