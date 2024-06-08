All about Donald Trump's five children: Don Jr., Eric, Ivanka, Tiffany and Barron

Donald Trump’s children have joined him in the spotlight over the years.

In the Trump Organization, his children have worked in prominent positions.

As host of the reality television show “The Apprentice,” Trump often had one of his older children at his side, observing contestants and advising him on who should remain in the competition and who should be fired.

As president, his children were both official and unofficial advisors and spokespeople, often sharing their opinions — as well as their father’s — with the media.

Here’s more about Donald Jr., Ivanka, Eric, Tiffany and Barron.

Donald John Trump Jr.

Donald Trump's first child, Donald John Trump Jr. was born on Dec. 31, 1977. His mother, Donald Trump Sr.'s first wife, is the late Ivana Trump. The couple was married in 1977 and split up in 1990.

After attending the University of Pennsylvania, Don Jr. joined the Trump Organization and he currently acts as executive vice-president.

Don Jr. has five children from his first marriage to Vanessa Haydon: Kai, Donald III, Tristan, Spencer and Chloe. He got engaged to Kimberly Guilfoyle in 2020.

Ivana ‘Ivanka’ Marie Trump

Ivana Marie Trump, who goes by "Ivanka," is the second of Donald Trump's children with the late Ivana Trump. Ivanka was born on Oct. 30, 1981.

Like her older brother, Ivanka began working for her father at the Trump Organization, and she was a judge on "The Apprentice."

Ivanka also worked as a model and developed her own line of clothing and accessories.

She and her husband, Jared Kushner, moved to Washington, D.C. when her father was in the White House. After Trump lost the 2020 election, the family moved to Miami.

Ivanka and Kushner have three children: Arabella, Joseph and Theodore.

Eric Frederick Trump

Eric Frederick Trump was born on Jan. 6, 1984. He is the youngest of Donald Trump's children with Ivana Trump.

Eric attended Georgetown University and joined the Trump Organization shortly after. He and Don Jr. teamed up to help run the business while their father was in the White House.

Together with Lara Yunaska Trump, Eric is the father of two: a son named Eric and a daughter named Caroline.

Lara Trump served as a campaign adviser for her father-in-law during his 2016 and 2020 campaigns. She is currently the co-chair of the Republican National Committee.

Tiffany Ariana Trump

Born on Oct. 13, 1993, Tiffany Ariana Trump is the only child of Donald Trump and his second wife, Marla Maples. They were married in 1993 and separated in 1997. After their divorce in 1999, Maples tried to keep her daughter's life private, raising her as a single mother.

Tiffany attended the University of Pennsylvania and graduated from Georgetown University Law Center. She does not work for the Trump Organization and did not join her father's administration.

She married businessman Michael Boulos at Mar-a-Lago in November 2022.

Barron William Trump

Barron Trump takes part in his graduation (Giorgio Viera / AFP via Getty Images)

Barron William Trump is Donald Trump's youngest son. Born on March 20, 2006, Barron just turned 18. He is the only child of his father and his third and current wife, Melania Trump.

As the first boy to live in the White House since John F. Kennedy Jr., Barron has already made history.

Currently, Barron lives with Melania in Palm Beach, Florida. He graduated from Oxbridge Academy, a private school in Florida, in May of 2024.

This article was originally published on TODAY.com