Donald Trump's Federal Election Conspiracy Case Just Took a Fascinating Turn That Could Divide His Family

Donald Trump ’s upcoming federal election conspiracy case might be his most explosive legal issue once he goes to trial. The former president might wind up seeing his family divided into two camps now that Special Counsel Jack Smith has revealed a crucial detail in the case.

On Tuesday, Smith filed a document that noted “at least 25 witnesses withheld information, communications, and documents based on assertions of the attorney-client privilege under circumstances where the privilege holder appears to be the defendant or his 2020 presidential campaign,” according to the Daily Mail. While the filing doesn’t name names, it sure gives political watchers insight into who they can cross off or add to this particular list. “These included co-conspirators, former campaign employees, the campaign itself, outside attorneys, a non-attorney intermediary, and even a family member of the defendant,” Smith noted. Record scratch — a family member?

Ivanka Trump and Jared Kushner attend as US President Donald Trump visits Westminster Abbey as part of the US State Visit in London, UK, on the 3rd June 2019.



While nobody but Smith’s investigative team knows the identity of that family member, people are already speculation who it could be. The smoking gun seems to be the notation that Donald Trump’s relative claimed “attorney-client privilege” in the case, so it might be one of three possible people. Youngest daughter Tiffany Trump is a graduate of Georgetown University Law School, so her legal background could come into play here. But there seems to be no evidence that she was called to testify by Smith since she wasn’t working for her father’s White House administration.

Click here to read the full article.

That seems to indicate that Ivanka Trump or Jared Kushner would be one of the likely culprits who Smith is referring to. The couple served as senior advisors to Donald Trump, and they testified in February, according to The New York Times. What would have to be clarified is the “attorney-client privilege” detail. Does it mean one of them had something in their possession that was a part of the confidential work handled by Donald Trump’s legal team? There are a lot of questions to be answered, but Ivanka and Kushner’s time in the White House may turn out to be far more complicated than they ever imagined — and it might explain their increasing distance from the Trump family.

