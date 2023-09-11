Donald Trump's 2024 Presidential Campaign Is Showing Major Weaknesses in One of the Most Crucial States



While the Democrats are currently worried about Donald Trump being a little too close for comfort to Joe Biden in the polls, Republicans are focused on one state that will be crucial to the former president’s 2024 campaign. Iowa, where the first caucus will be held, reportedly isn’t going so hot right now for Donald Trump.

His campaign staff in Iowa is being called a “lean operation” with inexperienced workers in roles that “should have been filled six to eight months ago,” according to an NBC News source. Even though Donald Trump’s opponents are trailing him in the polls, they are much better prepared than he is in Iowa. It even has Donald Trump Jr. sounding the alarm bells after he allegedly voiced his concern about the “lack of experience” of his father’s Iowa state operation.

It apparently has Donald Trump’s campaign looking over its shoulder at the nearest competitor, Ron DeSantis. Donald Jr. is worried “that they were running from behind in getting things going” and that “they were giving [Florida Gov. Ron] DeSantis too many opportunities,” according to a Republican insider. However, Donald Trump’s oldest son denied this claim to the media outlet: “As usual, this is 100% fake news, in what is likely the last breath from the dying Ron DeSanctimonious campaign.”

Iowa is a crucial state to win because it creates an inordinate amount of momentum for a 2024 candidate. If Donald Trump appears weak in Iowa, it gives his opponents an opportunity to slide in for the Republican Party nomination. And other campaigns know that the door is open for one of them to win — Donald Trump’s four indictments create a huge distraction for him as he tries to reclaim the White House. A former Donald Trump adviser warned, “They have not settled on an approach that works. What will happen is somebody is going to get surprised.” That surprise just might be reserved for Donald Trump.

