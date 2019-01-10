Donald Trump Weighs In On Jeff Bezos' Divorce: ‘It’s Going To Be A Beauty’

President Donald Trump resisted the temptation on Thursday to take a shot at a

President Donald Trump resisted the temptation on Thursday to take a shot at a frequent target of his barbs, Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos.

Asked by a reporter on the White House lawn about Bezos’ pending divorce, Trump ― himself no stranger to marital breakups ― said: “Well, I wish him luck. I wish him luck. It’s going to be a beauty.”

President Trump on Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos divorcing his wife of 25 years: "Well, I wish him luck. I wish him luck. It's going to be a beauty." https://t.co/BAlTxqYvJBpic.twitter.com/Bfk0Jah9Oj — CBS News (@CBSNews) January 10, 2019

Bezos and his wife, MacKenzie Bezos, announced on Wednesday that they have decided to divorce after more than 25 years of marriage.

“As our family and close friends know, after a long period of loving exploration and trial separation, we have decided to divorce and continue our shared lives as friends,” they wrote. “We feel incredibly lucky to have found each other and deeply grateful for every one of the years we have been married to each other.”

Trump, who has been divorced twice, has a long history of feuding with Bezos and Amazon. He has repeatedly lambasted the CEO for his ownership of The Washington Post, which often criticizes the president. And he has arued that Amazon doesn’t pay adequate postal rates for its delivery services.

Some of Trump’s Twitter jabs have included:

The @washingtonpost, which loses a fortune, is owned by @JeffBezos for purposes of keeping taxes down at his no profit company, @amazon. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2015

If @amazon ever had to pay fair taxes, its stock would crash and it would crumble like a paper bag. The @washingtonpost scam is saving it! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2015

The @washingtonpost loses money (a deduction) and gives owner @JeffBezos power to screw public on low taxation of @Amazon! Big tax shelter — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 7, 2015

...and the Amazon Washington Post do nothing but write bad stories even on very positive achievements - and they will never change! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 29, 2018

The #AmazonWashingtonPost, sometimes referred to as the guardian of Amazon not paying internet taxes (which they should) is FAKE NEWS! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 28, 2017

The Amazon Washington Post has gone crazy against me ever since they lost the Internet Tax Case in the U.S. Supreme Court two months ago. Next up is the U.S. Post Office which they use, at a fraction of real cost, as their “delivery boy” for a BIG percentage of their packages.... — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 23, 2018

Despite his long-held vitriol for Bezos, Trump did quote him in 2014, telling his followers that if they never want to be criticized, “don’t do anything new.”

"If you never want to be criticized, for goodness' sake don't do anything new." -- Jeff Bezos — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 13, 2014