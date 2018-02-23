Donald Trump thinks 'a rating system' is needed for violent movies

When meeting lawmakers following the school shooting in Parkland, Florida, yesterday, Donald Trump blamed violent movies – in part – for a rise in violent crime.

He also suggested that a ‘ratings system’ for movies could be implemented.

“You see these movies, they’re so violent,” he said.

“And yet a kid is able to see the movie if sex isn’t involved, but killing is involved. And maybe they have to put a rating system for that.

“You get into a whole very complicated, very big deal but the fact is that you are having movies come out that are so violent with the killing and everything else that maybe that’s another thing we’re going to have to discuss.”

Whether Trump was aware of the current ratings system for movies, as implemented by the Motion Picture Association of America, or whether he was suggesting a revamp of the current system was not quite clear.

But the MPAA does already distinguish between violent movies and movies with sexual content in its certification.

Details of specific content appears – though often very quickly – in the advisory text prior to movies and trailers.

He also took aim at the internet and video games.

“We have to look at the internet because a lot of bad things are happening to young kids and young minds and their minds are being formed, and we have to do something about maybe what they’re seeing and how they’re seeing it,” he said.

“And also video games. I’m hearing more and more people say the level of violence on video games is really shaping young people’s thoughts.”

The Entertainment Software Rating Board deals with video game ratings in the US.

