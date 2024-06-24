Donald Trump Talks About Taking Off His Shirt To Show 'Wounds.' Internet Can't Even.

Donald Trump spoke about baring his torso to Christian conservatives on Saturday, prompting plenty of reaction on social media. (Watch the video below.)

“Together, we stood up to the communists, Marxists and fascists to defend religious liberty like no other president has ever done,” he told the Faith & Freedom Coalition in DC. “And I have the wounds all over my body. If I took this shirt off you’d see a beautiful, beautiful person but you’d see wounds all over me. I’ve taken a lot of wounds I can tell you. More than I suspect any president ever.”

Trump: If I took this shirt off, you would see a beautiful beautiful person. But you would see wounds all over. I’ve taken a lot of wounds I can tell you. More than I suspect any president ever pic.twitter.com/ETzIt9jJI0 — Acyn (@Acyn) June 22, 2024

While many on X lobbed personal digs, some zeroed in on the presumptive GOP nominee for saying he had wounds ― metaphorical or not.

Commenters reminded the former president that some of his predecessors, including Abraham Lincoln and John F. Kennedy, sustained fatal wounds from gunshots while Trump has been accused of avoiding harm’s way. Detractors have called him a draft dodger for a claim of bone spurs in his foot that allowed him to skip military service during the Vietnam War.

“The wounds of a draft dodger must be painful,” one wrote.

“Mr. Bone Spurs is now turning himself into a public servant martyr,” another chimed in.

Check out those comments and more:

The wounds of a draft dodger must be painful… — Kurt Schmidt 🦋 (@KurtSchmidt101) June 22, 2024

Lincoln, Garfield, Kennedy, and even Reagan may disagree a little. — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 22, 2024

Those aren't wounds Donald. That is the result of a cheap spray tan. — TruthBeTulled (@Tizull) June 22, 2024

I'm sure Abe Lincoln would agree... bigly. 🤡 pic.twitter.com/hjHB1K2FQg — Dave the Blind Tesla Guy (@DaveWarnedYou) June 22, 2024

Mr. Bone Spurs is now turning himself into a public servant martyr.



He hasn’t served another human being one time in his life. — 🅜🅑🅒 MaryBethCollins (@LiveOnMBC) June 23, 2024

There’s so much to digest in that one quote. Beautiful person with bone spurs all over ?

This convicted felon has completely lost his mind 🤯 — Bill (@bdowney2338) June 22, 2024

￼



Jack Kennedy would like a word pic.twitter.com/R16Wtv8Osf — 𝕄𝕚𝕤𝕤 𝕂𝕒𝕥𝕪 🟦 🟧 (@kshering) June 22, 2024

Related...