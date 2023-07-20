Donald Trump Has a Surprising Tie to the Suspected Giglo Beach Serial Killer



Well, here’s something we didn’t have on our 2023 Bingo card: a link between Donald Trump and accused Gilgo Beach serial killer Rex Heuermann. Outside of his alleged crimes, Heuermann was a notable New York City architect who worked on high-profile projects, and it appears that the Trump Organization hired him in 2018.

Filings from the New York City Department of Buildings were dug up by The Real Deal, which noted that Heuermann was utilized by the former president’s company for one of his prized buildings, the historic 40 Wall Street aka “The Trump Building.” The architect worked on the “renovation of office space to include minor partition and plumbing changes” on the 17th floor of the 71-story skyscraper. It’s unclear how much, if any, interaction Donald Trump had with the alleged serial killer during the project.

Donald Trump isn't having a good year. https://t.co/63sOcY8RJv — SheKnows (@SheKnows) July 19, 2023

Donald Trump purchased the building in 1995 for just under $8 million which its website boasts as “one of the most recognized properties anywhere in the world.” The former president was proud to own the 1930-built building and described it as “iconic and wonderful” in a 2015 town hall in South Carolina, per Bloomberg. He even bragged about the property in his 2008 book, Trump Never Give Up, saying the companies that rented from him were some “of the top-notch businesses in the world.” Of course, the building has kept New York City prosecutors busy with a history of close to 30 scam artists tied to Donald Trump’s property — that somehow feels right on brand for the Trump Organization.

'Trump Never Give Up: How I Turned My Biggest Challenges into Success'

After being linked by DNA, Heuermann was arrested and charged with three counts of first-degree murder and three counts of second-degree murder in the deaths of sex workers Melissa Barthelemy, Megan Waterman, and Amber Costello between the years 2009-2010. Investigators are also looking into more murders on Long Island between 1996-2011. But with the ties now to Donald Trump, it makes a horrific story even more curious — and the former president might look at the building that Crain’s New York described as “the greatest deal Trump ever made” very differently.

