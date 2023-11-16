Donald Trump Slams Kim Kardashian on Truth Social & Reveals the Real Reason Why He Invited Her to the White House

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

It doesn’t sound like Donald Trump liked some of the comments about him in Jonathan Karl’s new book, Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party. There’s a particular section where the former president’s conversations with Kim Kardashian revealed just how complicated it was to ask him for a favor.

More from SheKnows

The reality star was seeking one last bid for sentence commutations before his administration ended in 2020. Donald Trump wanted something in return by asking Kim to “leverage her celebrity connections to get football stars who were friends of hers to come visit him at the White House,” according to an excerpt published by Axios. The SKIMS founder was fine complying with his request, but the athletes wouldn’t get near the White House since Donald Trump was considered “too toxic” by then. The former president also wasn’t thrilled with Kim when she posted her excitement about Joe Biden and Kamala Harris winning the 2020 election — their BFF relationship was over.

Rapper Kanye West stands up as he speaks during a meeting with U.S. President Donald Trump in the Oval office of the White House on October 11, 2018 in Washington, DC.

Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Wednesday to share his displeasure about Karl’s book and the Kim stories he shared in it. “In the ‘book’ he has the World’s most overrated celebrity, Kim Kardashian, supposedly telling me that she ‘would leverage her celebrity to get football stars to come to the White House,’ if I would commute the sentences of various prisoners. This story is Fake News in that she would be the last person I asked to get football players,” he wrote on the social media platform.

Buy Now 'Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party' $28.79

That’s when Donald Trump took one final stab at his Kim friendship and made claims about why he had her to the White House in the first place. “I did help with prisoner commutation, but only if deserving, and much more so for Kanye West than for Kim, who probably voted for Crooked Joe Biden, and look at the mess our Country is in now,” the former president ranted and raved. “Many other false stories in Karl’s very boring book, but nothing worth mentioning!”

It looks like Kim won’t be getting a Christmas card from Donald Trump, but it sounds like Kanye is still on his friend list.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.

Hillary Clinton, Bill Clinton

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.