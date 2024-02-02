Donald Trump Shares Jon Voight’s ‘Destroyed As Jesus’ Video And People Say, WTF?

Donald Trump on Thursday shared a post on his Truth Social platform in which Academy Award winner Jon Voight declared the former president had been “ridiculed” and “destroyed as Jesus.”

Voight, a longtime follower of the four-times-indicted Trump, claimed the Republican 2024 front-runner “has been targeted for his information that can knock down the corrupt swamp” and is “the only man that can destroy the negative propaganda that has been sworn into this office.”

“Can he be saved with the American people who believe in God’s glory? Can we save our nation from the dark cloud that has been put upon our life’s dreams? Yes,” the “Midnight Cowboy” star continued. “Because Joshua promised the land of hospitality and his sword of righteousness. Fought the battles left and right. The battles of right and wrong.”

“Believe,” Voight later urged. “That the man that can help this nation, the one man that was ridiculed, destroyed as Jesus, Trump, can come back and save the American dream for all. And make America great with the dignity, with the power of who she is.”

Voight has previously likened Trump to Mother Theresa, dismissed his infamous “Access Hollywood” tape comments, hailed him as “the greatest president” and even danced for him when he received a National Medal of Arts:

Jon Voight dances for President Trump

Critics on X, the social media platform formerly called Twitter, had thoughts on Voight’s latest fawning clip:

Taylor Swift?



Donald Trump just posted this video of Jon Voight comparing him to Jesus.

Jon Voight: Donald Trump is just like Jesus.

Me: yes… because Jesus was often quoted as saying … hmmm…let me read my notes.. "grab them by the p*ssy".

Jon Voight: Donald Trump is just like Jesus.



"Believe." Trump posts whack-job, bonkers video of Jon Voight comparing him to Jesus.

“Believe.” Trump posts whack-job, bonkers video of Jon Voight comparing him to Jesus. pic.twitter.com/XftUQETvHd — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) February 1, 2024

