Donald Trump spoke to the New York Young Republican Club on Saturday, where he told attendees that a “fantastic general” told him his response in 2016 to his “grab ’em by the p–y” scandal was “the bravest thing I’ve ever seen.” The moment happened at one of that campaign’s presidential debates.

Trump said in full, “A general, who’s a fantastic general, actually said to me, ‘Sir, I’ve been on the battlefield. Men have gone down on my left and on my right. I stood on hills where soldiers were killed. But I believe the bravest thing I’ve ever seen was the night you went on to that stage with Hillary Clinton, after what happened. And then that woman asked you the first question about it.’ And I said, ‘locker room talk!’ It’s locker talk! What the hell?! Locker room talk!”

The comments he’s referring back to are from 2005, when Trump was recorded while he spoke about being a famous man. He said in the recording, “They let you do it. You can do anything. Grab ’em by the p–y.” Trump was speaking to “Access Hollywood” anchor Billy Bush at the time.

The recording was shared during the 2016 presidential election after being obtained by the Washington Post and NBC News. At the time, Trump had recently accused Hillary Clinton of being unfaithful to her husband, former President Bill Clinton. Ironically, in the same conversation with Billy Bush, Trump admitted to attempting to seduce a married woman.

He was also recorded saying, “I moved on her actually, she was down in Palm Beach and I failed. I’ll admit it. I did try to f–k her, she was married … and I moved on her very heavily.”

The post Donald Trump Says a ‘Fantastic General’ Praised His ‘Grab ‘Em By The P–y’ Tape Response as the ‘Bravest Thing I’ve Ever Seen’ | Video appeared first on TheWrap.