Donald Trump’s Rumored Option to Save His Businesses Through Wife Melania Just Got a Wake-up Call

With former US President Donald Trump’s legal battles heating up, the public is wondering what he could do to his multiple businesses. Will he sell them? Will he continue to run them as if nothing is wrong? Some believe that there’s a third opinion not many have considered: Donald could end up giving his businesses to his wife Melania Trump, but here’s why that won’t be the case.

Recently, New York Justice Arthur Engoron stripped Donald of control over some of his businesses amid the fraud investigations and canceled some of the business certificates the Trump family uses for their New York businesses.

Soon after this ruling, experts have theorized what he’ll do next, with many thinking he’ll have either Melania or his eldest daughter, Ivanka Trump, run them. Neither are in the case, since both were recently removed, so all eyes have been on them. But chances are, neither will take over.

Melania Trump and Ivanka Trump during Olympus Fashion Week Spring 2007 – Seen at Bryant Park – Day 3 at Bryant Park in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by John Parra/WireImage)

The notion started as a joke from Ron Filipkowski, who posted the sarcastic tweet: “Look, Trump can just transfer all his properties and businesses in NY to Melania. Problem solved. I’m sure he can trust her because she really loves him unconditionally.”

Despite seeing on his page that he’s against the Trumps, many outlets claimed this was a viable option.

WASHINGTON, DC – OCTOBER 22: President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump walk to the South Lawn to depart the White House on October 22, 2020 in Washington, DC. President Trump travels to Nashville, Tennessee for the final debate with Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden. The Commission on Presidential Debates changed the format this time, muting of microphones to start each of Thursday’s debate segments. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images)

However, both Melania and Ivanka have separated themselves from politics, and, more or less, Donald.

Melania has been out of the public eye since the Trump family left the White House, and many insiders have claimed that her main focus is only on providing for her and Donald’s son, Barron Trump. And the fact that she recently renegotiated her pre-nup has added fuel to the fire that she’s allegedly separating herself from Donald. So many believe her taking over his businesses is not an option.

Now for Ivanka: while the Trump Card author has been seen at a few events for Donald, she did state back in Nov 2022 that she was done with politics. Despite musings about her re-entering the political world, it seems she’s taking a step back. And since she hasn’t been seen on the business side of Donald’s life, many have speculated that her resignation from his business world as well.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.



