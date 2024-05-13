Donald Trump Reveals Wife Melania's Blunt Remark After He 'Struggled' To Exit A Stage At A Rally

Donald Trump has shared details about a cutting remark he received from his wife, Melania Trump, after seeking her opinion on his speech at a rally where he later faced difficulty exiting the stage.

The ex-president revealed that Melania teased him for struggling to find his way off the stage and deemed his speech "OK."

Melania Trump Teased Donald Trump For Being Unable To 'Find His Way Off Stage' At A Rally

Trump's latest rally in New Jersey had an added twist as attendees were treated to a biting response the former president once received from Melania after an incident at an old event.

The billionaire mogul recounted to his audience a memorable rally where he lambasted media outlets for distorting his remark about Joe Biden's ability to string together coherent sentences.

He claimed that he called his wife after the rally, seemingly anticipating praise, only to find himself getting a blunt taunt from the former model for his difficulty exiting the stage after his speech.

Trump recalled, per The Mirror, "I called my wife [Melania Trump], the great first lady...I called our first lady - I said, 'First Lady, how great a speech was that? '"

He then revealed his wife's response: "She said, 'You were OK.' I said, 'What's wrong? '. She said, 'Well, you couldn't find your way off stage.'"

The Ex-president Says The Current Government Must Be Stopped From Destroying The Country

Republicans Furious Over Donald Trump's Son Barron Being Labeled 'Fair Game' After Turning 18

During his nearly 90-minute speech at the rally, Trump also dug deep into his well-known idea that the current government is running the country into the ground.

"We have enemies on the outside, and we have enemies from within," he said, per USA Today. "The enemies from within are more dangerous to me than the enemies on the outside. Russia and China we can handle, but these lunatics within our government that are gonna destroy our country, and probably want to, we have to get it stopped."

He also claimed that Biden is "surrounded by fascists," adding that he now goes all out to attack the president because Biden is allegedly the one behind his criminal cases.

"I talk about him differently now because now the gloves are off. He's a bad guy, should've never done that because it's so bad for our country," Trump continued.

The Ex-President Forgot His Son, Barron's Age, Despite Attacking Joe Biden's Mental Acuity

Despite constantly attacking Biden's mental acuity, Trump recently experienced a memory lapse of his own this week when he momentarily forgot his youngest son's age.

During an interview with Univision 51, the 77-year-old stumbled over Barron's age while discussing the high schooler's selection as a Florida delegate for the Republican National Convention.

"Well, to me, that's very cute because it's a very young guy, and he's graduating from high school this year," he said. "He's a very good student, very smart."

He continued: "And I think that's great. I think it's very interesting too. But he's pretty young. I will say. He's 17, but if they can do that, I'm all for it. I think I'm all for it. And he probably would be, knowing him. He would probably be for it, too."

Donald Trump's Accuser Testified That She Was Left Shaking After Their Intercourse

The billionaire mogul spoke at the New Jersey rally after a key week in his hush money trial that saw many revelations about his alleged affair with former adult star Stormy Daniels come to light.

In mere moments of taking the stand, Daniels verbally directed the jury to the Lake Tahoe hotel suite, where she alleged she and Trump engaged in sexual activity.

She claimed that the encounter was consensual but left her shaken afterward. Additionally, she disclosed that the former president did not use a condom and that they engaged in intercourse in the missionary position.

When pressed by the defense about whether she hated Trump, Daniels answered in the affirmative. However, she sidestepped the next question about whether she wanted to see him go to jail, saying instead that she wanted him to be held accountable.

Donald Trump's Former Lawyer Called As Next Witness In Hush Money Trial

Trump's hush money trial continued on Monday, with his former lawyer, Michael Cohen, called as the next witness.

He was first introduced to Trump in 2006 by Donald Trump Jr. and later joined the real estate mogul's team. Cohen was then made the executive vice president of the Trump Organization and Trump's special counsel.

Cohen is alleged to have been the one who paid Daniels $130,000 on behalf of Trump to keep the details of the former president's one-night stand a secret.

The self-proclaimed fixer, who has previously served time in prison for charges linked to the hush money payment, claimed that he would sometimes bully individuals on behalf of Trump and occasionally lie for him.

He further alleged that he assisted with press matters for the former president, including addressing writers of articles that Trump found unfavorable.