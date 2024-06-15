Donald Trump Revealed Why He ‘Doesn’t Like to Have His Picture Taken’ Next to His Youngest Son Barron

As many know, former US President Donald Trump and former First Lady Melania Trump’s son Barron Trump is super tall. We’ve seen it in photos, discussions, and more: the youngest Trump kid is 6’9. We’ve heard for years now that Donald is allegedly jealous of his son’s towering height, especially since Donald is 6’1. Well, it seems Donald just confirmed it, saying he doesn’t like getting his picture taken with his youngest child.

(Along with that, Donald confirmed a basketball career isn’t in Barron’s future.)

In an interview with social media star Logan Paul on June 13 for his YouTube page IMPAULSIVE, Trump confirmed these two things, saying, “He’s a big boy. Six foot 9. I couldn’t get him to play basketball. I play soccer, he’s a good athlete. I say Barron, I don’t want to take a picture next to you.”

So, there you have it: Donald doesn’t like to stand next to his own child because he doesn’t like to be photographed and look shorter than him. Okay, then. While this rumor has been circulating for half a decade, we didn’t really think that could be possible, but Donald even said it himself.

These rumors first started in 2019. While promoting his 2019 book Siege: Trump Under Fire, Michael Wolff talked about this feud in an interview with Lawrence O’Donnell back when Barron was 12 years old.

O’Donnell started by saying, “You also report the incredibly peculiar detail that Donald Trump is reportedly jealous of his son’s height because at 12 years old he’s apparently growing up.”

To this, Wolff responds by saying, “He’s jealous of everyone’s height. He never lets himself be in a photograph with someone taller than he is. Height is his — is one of his techniques. He uses his height — and, remember, Donald Trump is a very large man.”

If you need a rundown on Donald’s kids and their partners, we got you. Donald has five children in total. He and his first wife, the late Ivana Trump, welcomed three children named Donald Jr, born Dec 1977, Ivanka, born Oct 1981, and Eric, Jan 1984. Donald and his second wife Marla Maples welcomed a daughter named Tiffany, born Oct 1993, and then he welcomed his fifth child named Barron, born March 2006, with his current wife Melania Trump.

