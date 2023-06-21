Donald Trump Revealed the 'Painful' Reason Why Voters Will See Him Alone on the Campaign Trail



It sounds like Donald Trump is on his own when it comes to running for president for the third time. His campaign stops won’t be filled with sightings of his wife, Melania, their son Barron, 17, and his four adult children, Donald Jr., 45, Ivanka, 41, and Eric, 39, from his marriage to Ivana Trump, and Tiffany Trump, 29, from his second marriage to Marla Maples. They are allegedly done with Washington, D.C. for a reason that the former president relates to his first term in office.



“I said, ‘That’s enough for the family,’” he told Fox News. “It’s too painful for the family. My family has been through hell.” Even though the former first lady sent out a statement supporting her husband’s run for president, she reportedly has taken off on a European vacation with Barron this summer — no campaign stops for her. Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, who served as senior advisers the first time around, made it clear after the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that their days in politics were over, too.

That leaves Donald Jr., Eric, and Tiffany to pick up the slack, but if Donald Trump wins the 2024 election, it’s doubtful that any of them will serve in his second administration. They have all moved to Florida and while they remain in the political spectrum with TV appearances, they don’t seem interested in serving out the day-to-day aspects of a White House job.



Three of his adult children, Ivanka, Donald Jr., and Eric are also still dealing with the New York civil case against them and the Trump Organization. While the family walked away much richer after their father’s four years in office, that notoriety came at a price and the law doesn’t seem to be on Donald Trump’s side right now. He doesn’t want to back down from the political fight ahead, but his family may have firmly shut the door.

