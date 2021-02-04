Donald Trump sends angry letter resigning from Screen Actors Guild: 'You have done nothing for me'

Former President Donald Trump has officially resigned from the Screen Actors Guild afterthe union's national board voted last month to order a disciplinary hearing regarding his alleged role in inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

In a blistering letter that was first released to Fox News, the one-time star of The Apprentice directly addressed SAG-AFTRA president — and former Beverly Hills, 90210 star — Gabrielle Carteris, about the impending hearing. "Who cares!" the letter begins. "While I’m not familiar with your work, I’m very proud of my work on movies such as Home Alone 2, Zoolander and Wall Street: Money Never Sleeps; and television shows including The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Saturday Night Live, and of course, one of the most successful shows in television history, The Apprentice — to name just a few!"

Trump has written to SAG-AFTRA president Gabrielle Carteris (yes, that Gabrielle Carteris) to preemptively resign from the union.



SAG-AFTRA represents actors, announcers, journalists, etc.



He's now avoided having his membership revoked. pic.twitter.com/WRy38V5izh — Yashar Ali (@yashar) February 4, 2021

Trump went on to accuse SAG-AFTRA of using the disciplinary hearing as a means to distract from what he considers the union's larger "policy failures" and "dismal record" on issues confronting its membership. "Your organization has done little for its members, and nothing for me — besides collecting dues and promoting dangerous un-American policies and ideas — as evident by your massive unemployment rates and lawsuits from celebrated actors, who even recorded a video asking, 'Why isn’t the union fighting for me?'" That refers to a video that circulated online last year about SAG-AFTRA's controversial health plan changes, featuring charged commentary from stars like Amy Schumer, Morgan Freeman, Mark Hamill and Whoopi Goldberg, who made the statement Trump cites in his letter.

"I no longer wish to be associated with your union," Trump's letter concludes. "As such, this letter is to inform you of my immediate resignation from SAG-AFTRA. You have done nothing for me."

From @SOSHealthPlan:



The entire duty of unions is to protect the most vulnerable members.



95% of #SAGAFTRA members earn <25K/yr.

They're stand-ins. Stunts. VO. Background.



12K just got kicked off their health plan. During a pandemic.



What would you do?#SOSHealthplan pic.twitter.com/2VzWD2kcFg — Eleven Films (@Eleven_Films) December 1, 2020

Following the release of his resignation letter, Carteris and SAG-AFTRA National Executive Director David White issued a two-word response to Trump: "Thank you." At the same time, the union declined to specify whether the disciplinary hearing will proceed as planned or if his resignation renders it moot. But Twitter still saluted Carteris with some vintage West Beverly High love.

SAG-AFTRA on Trump's resignation from the union: Thank you. https://t.co/n1BUAMcqQ1 — SAG-AFTRA NEWS (@sagaftranews) February 4, 2021

Andrea after sending this tweet pic.twitter.com/RKDMaB5xpV — Hedra Carlson (@TedsAMess) February 4, 2021

