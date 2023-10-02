Donald Trump Reportedly Wanted To Be Paid This Astronomical Price To Sit Out the 2024 Presidential Election



If the 2024 presidential race couldn’t get any wilder, a new book, Going Infinite: The Rise and Fall of a New Tycoon, on disgraced FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried has entered the chat. The allegations in the publication by Michael Lewis add a whole new level of crazy to American politics — and of course, it allegedly involves Donald Trump.

Bankman-Fried, a notable political donor on both sides of the aisle, reportedly tried to entice the former president to stay out of the 2024 presidential election, according to Lewis in an interview with 60 Minutes on Sunday. The author claimed the former CEO approached Donald Trump’s team to find out “how much it would cost” for him to stay out of the political arena. “So he did get an answer,” Lewis told the news program. “There was a number that was kicking around. And the number that was kicking around when I was talking to Sam about this was $5 billion.”

Michael Lewis reports that Sam Bankman-Fried considered paying Donald Trump not to run for president. He even got a number: $5 billion, but never learned if it was a serious figure that came from Trump himself. https://t.co/WtGO1TPP4A pic.twitter.com/WeKCNByiTk — 60 Minutes (@60Minutes) October 1, 2023

Lewis admitted that he was unsure if that astronomical sum came directly from Donald Trump or one of his aides, and Bankman-Fried had not looked into the legalities of making such a shocking move. The former president’s spokesperson, Steven Cheung, did have something to say to Business Insider when he was asked for a statement about the allegations. He wrote, “Isn’t Sam Bankman-Fried a liar who has been outed as a fraudster and someone that can’t be trusted.” Well, the same might be said about Donald Trump, who is facing four major indictments this year.

Bankman-Fried’s company filed for bankruptcy in 2022 as his crypto univers came crashing down. The fallout has resulted in numerous lawsuits for former celebrity spokespeople, including Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen, who were a part of the collateral damage. Americans may never know the truth about Donald Trump’s alleged conversation in skipping the upcoming presidential election, but it sure adds a curious twist the political landscape.

