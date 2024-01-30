Donald Trump Reportedly Tells People Close To Him That He's Bigger Than Taylor Swift

Donald Trump’s habit of spreading falsehoods is getting even more extreme.

Now, he’s reportedly claiming he’s more popular than Taylor Swift, according to Rolling Stone.

Trump sources told the magazine that they realize Swift will probably endorse Joe Biden’s reelection since she supported him during the 2020 election.

But Trump is telling people close to him that he doesn’t think Swift’s support will help Biden’s chances, with Rolling Stone reporting that “the former president has told people in his orbit that no amount of A-list celebrity endorsements will save Biden.”

Trump has also reportedly said that he is actually “more popular” than Swift and that his fans are more committed than hers. Consequently, the magazine said he was reportedly bothered when Time magazine picked the singer over him as its Person of the Year, telling confidants it “obviously” made no sense.

Trump campaign senior advisor Jason Miller tried to suggest that Swift’s support won’t help Biden’s chances while cheekily referencing one of her songs.

“Joe Biden might be counting on Taylor Swift to save him, but voters are looking at these sky-high inflation rates and saying, ‘We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together,’” he said to Rolling Stone.

NEW: Trump aides pledge a "holy war" on Taylor Swift as the former president privately grouses that he's "more popular" than her



🔗https://t.co/UtY2Z7Rjv5https://t.co/UtY2Z7Rjv5 — Noah Shachtman (@NoahShachtman) January 30, 2024

Naturally, folks on X, formerly Twitter, were amused by Trump’s reported attempt to assuage his ego.

Now we got bad blood. https://t.co/ZNYcH25TKg — Anthony Michael Kreis (@AnthonyMKreis) January 30, 2024

I’m begging Republicans to keep running against Taylor Swift https://t.co/3TWzA3VyuY — Santiago Mayer (@santiagomayer_) January 30, 2024

(*grabs popcorn. Finds a comfy chair to watch this hot mess unfold) https://t.co/zEGBh4Jqdk — Soledad O'Brien (@soledadobrien) January 30, 2024

100% down with @realDonaldTrump attacking Taylor Swift @taylorswift13 and the Swifties.



100%! Go for it, #MAGA! Don’t stop until voting day!! What could possibly go wrong? WINNING! https://t.co/ynfQQ17mZ6pic.twitter.com/cjwKjVkABY — LouiseMensch 🇺🇸🇺🇦 (@LouiseMensch) January 30, 2024

You just know this delusional plan was made by a m*n who thinks Taylor Swift ruined the sport of football. https://t.co/5rREn2cozw — Sarah (@sarah_in_ny) January 30, 2024

We have actual issues in this country that politicians need to address, like healthcare, the cost of living, wars + more.



Instead of taking on the issues, politicians rather play TMZ wars while Americans continue to suffer. https://t.co/O3Pb1bE04M — Nina Turner (@ninaturner) January 30, 2024

Conservatives have recently made comments about Swift that are practically unhinged. On Monday, right-wing Newsmax host Greg Kelly said that the passion of her fans is a sin, while Vivek Ramaswamy suggestedthat the upcoming Super Bowl game between the Kansas City Chiefs (which Swift’s boyfriend, Travis Kelce, is a tight end for) and San Francisco 49ers was going to be rigged to get “a major presidential endorsement coming from an artificially culturally propped-up couple this fall.”

