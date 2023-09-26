Donald Trump Reportedly Made a Huge Illegal Error That Could Land Him in Hot Water With His Criminal Indictments



If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.



On Monday, Donald Trump made a campaign stop that should please all the NRA supporters, but it might not please any of the federal authorities who indicted him earlier this year. While on a gun-shopping trip with Marjorie Taylor Greene, who is rumored to be his potential running mate, he shared with the press that he wanted to buy a handgun and get some custom artwork with his face etched on the side.

More from SheKnows



Well, Donald Trump’s legal team should know that it’s against federal law to purchase a gun if you’re under indictment. Oops! The former president’s spokesperson Steven Cheung even bragged about his boss’ purchase on X, formerly known as Twitter, in a now-deleted post, “President Trump purchases a @GLOCKInc in South Carolina!” Cheung later ate his words and claimed Donald Trump was “interested” in a firearm, he swore he didn’t buy the gun (and then deleted that tweet). Of course, the internet forgets nothing, and one account made sure to ask the former president’s spokesperson, “Please tell us more about this Glock he bought today,” along with a screenshot of Cheung’s original post.

President Trump doing a little shopping in South Carolina! He will protect our great Second Amendment!! pic.twitter.com/Qs6Imc8LEb — Marjorie Taylor Greene 🇺🇸 (@mtgreenee) September 25, 2023



There’s even evidence of Donald Trump holding a Glock handgun while posing next to two men — is that the gun he reportedly bought? And leave it to Greene to share more ammunition for federal prosecutors of Donald Trump with the gun in hand. “President Trump doing a little shopping in South Carolina,” she wrote. “He will protect our great Second Amendment!! If the former president did buy a firearm, then he could be facing more felony charges — especially if special counsel Jack Smith catches wind of the possible infraction.

‘The Trump Tapes: Bob Woodward’s Twenty Interviews with President Donald Trump’

Click here to read the full article.

Price: $20.00 $18.75

Buy On Amazon



It hasn’t been a great legal year for Donald Trump, so you would think his lawyers would be watching his every move. It’s doubtful voters will get a straight answer as to whether the former president purchased a gun, but it does give off the sentiment that he thinks he’s above the law.

Before you go, click here to see the biggest presidential scandals in US History.

Launch Gallery: Trump's Mugshot Has Been Released & Tons of Merch Is Already Available to Buy Online

Best of SheKnows

Sign up for SheKnows' Newsletter.

For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.